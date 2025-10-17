EXCLUSIVE: How 'Cut-Throat Music Business Rivalry' Has 'Driven Taylor Swift Apart' From Her 'Second Brother' and Ex-Collaborator Ed Sheeran

The pair, who once described each other as being like "brother and sister," are said to be on frosty terms after Swift, 35, dropped her latest record, The Life of a Showgirl, just weeks after 34-year-old Sheeran's eighth studio album Play hit streaming platforms – a move industry insiders tell us "blindsided" the British star and left his team "scrambling" over a new promotional plan for his material's release.

Sheeran announced Play back in May, carefully setting a September 12 release date to avoid the usual autumn rush of major music drops. But in August, Swift unveiled The Life of a Showgirl with just six weeks' notice – and a release date of October 3, placing her album directly in competition with Sheeran's promotional campaign.

A senior music industry insider said: "Ed is meticulous about timing – it's a big part of why he's been so successful. When Taylor revealed her album was coming just a couple of weeks after his, it completely disrupted his rollout. His team had to scramble to adjust their plans and bring things forward. He was definitely upset, and it's created real tension between them. From his perspective, she didn't have to overshadow his release – but she chose to anyway."

The source added: "Taylor's done this sort of thing before – she's incredibly competitive, and when she's focused on an album rollout, nothing else really takes priority. Ed didn't see it coming and felt completely blindsided. The music industry is ruthless, but even by those standards, this one really hurt."