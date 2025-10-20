Future Monarch Steps In: Prince William 'Takes On More Responsibility' as 'Dying' King Charles Is 'Seriously Unwell' and 'Exhausted' Amid Health Battles

With the King's health in decline, William stepped in to help make a major move within the family by getting Prince Andrew to renounce all of his royal titles amid the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Shuter's insider said the the conflict-avoidant father and his more decisive son were a united front to protect the monarchy in demanding the move by drama-drenched Andrew, 65.

The former Duke of York made it clear the move was not one he made on his own in his statement released on October 17.

Andrew used "we" multiple times in his announcement, first saying, "In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family."

He added how "we feel I must now go a step further" in giving up his title and honors.