Future Monarch Steps In: Prince William 'Takes On More Responsibility' as 'Dying' King Charles Is 'Seriously Unwell' and 'Exhausted' Amid Health Battles
Oct. 20 2025, Published 1:56 p.m. ET
"Dying" King Charles III's cancer battle is worse that he's letting on publicly, forcing Prince William to take on more royal duties from his ailing and exhausted father, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Charles, 76, announced his cancer diagnosis in February 2024, and is still receiving treatments for the disease.
'Seriously Unwell'
The king is "seriously unwell but determined to carry on," a longtime royal aide told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter who wrote about it on Substack.
"He’s exhausted, but he won't stop," spilled the source. "Every morning he insists on reading his red boxes. He believes his service to the country is his calling — and he’ll keep going as long as he can."
Andrew's Titles Decision
With the King's health in decline, William stepped in to help make a major move within the family by getting Prince Andrew to renounce all of his royal titles amid the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
Shuter's insider said the the conflict-avoidant father and his more decisive son were a united front to protect the monarchy in demanding the move by drama-drenched Andrew, 65.
The former Duke of York made it clear the move was not one he made on his own in his statement released on October 17.
Andrew used "we" multiple times in his announcement, first saying, "In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family."
He added how "we feel I must now go a step further" in giving up his title and honors.
'A Monarch in Decline'
Charles took several months off from public facing duties after revealing his cancer diagnosis, but returned to royal duties at a breakneck pace.
The monarch's attempt to put on a brave face and soldier on despite his health crisis has resulted in several setbacks.
Charles was forced to cancel several engagements in late March after he was briefly hospitalized following his ongoing cancer treatment, where he experienced "temporary" side effects that required a period of observation according to Buckingham Palace.
As a result, William is facing the reality that he could become the new monarch sooner than he expected.
"They're quietly preparing William to step up — fast," one senior courtier previously revealed. "The illusion of perfect health is collapsing. What we're seeing is the reality behind the crown — a monarch in decline."
'The Hardest Year'
William, 43, confessed how the double whammy of his wife, Kate Middleton, battling cancer at the same time as his father last year took a massive toll on him.
Middleton, 43, was forced in March 2024 to announce her diagnosis publicly, after undergoing major abdominal surgery. She revealed in September of that year that she had finished chemotherapy and in January shared the wonderful news that her cancer was in remission.
The king-in-waiting was forced to take on even more public duties with the two royals out of commission, while taking care of his wife and their three children.
"I'd say 2024 was the hardest year I've ever had," William told actor Eugene Levy on his Apple TV+ series The Reluctant Traveler in September.
"You know, life is sent to test us, as well. And being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are," he added about he challenges.