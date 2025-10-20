The Future of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Revealed Amid A-List Ball 'No-Show' after Disgraced Father Prince Andrew Ruthlessly Stripped of Royal Titles
Oct. 20 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
Prince Andrew's daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie will retain their royal titles — despite their father being stripped of his.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the sisters will remain welcome at Royal Family festivities, including Christmas celebrations, while Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, their mom — are ostracized due to links with Jeffrey Epstein.
Ostracized By Royals
However, the path ahead may prove challenging for the sisters who, according to royal expert Jennie Bond, must firmly believe in their father's innocence.
Bond said: "Whatever else you might think about Andrew and Sarah, they are brilliant parents and have brought up two very decent young women. They will remain Princesses and be welcome at events with the rest of the Royal Family, such as Christmas at Sandringham.
"However, they are extremely close to their parents and have stayed loyal through thick and thin. I'm sure they'll be supporting Andrew and Sarah through this latest crisis, just as they have been there for them in the past.
"They must believe their father's protestations of innocence... otherwise they surely couldn't live with themselves."
Keeping Them In The Family
Both Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, pulled out of "London's Met Gala" after their disgraced father lost his royal titles amid increased scrutiny over his friendship with Epstein.
The royal sisters are understood to have been on the guest list for British Museum's inaugural Pink Ball, which aims to rival New York's prestigious event, on Saturday night.
Philanthropist Isha Ambani, the daughter of India's richest man, supermodel Naomi Campbell and actor James Norton led a star-studded guest list at the high society function.
But, Beatrice and her younger sister, Eugenie, did not show up despite both being invited,
It has not been confirmed why the pair did not attend the ball but it came 24 hours after Andrew announced he would be giving up his royal titles.
A-List Ball No-Show
Prince William Will 'Ban' Prince Andrew From All Royal Events and His Coronation Amid Epstein Scandal as Future King Cuts Ties With Shamed Uncle
Their drop out from the ball comes as the Royal Family braces for more days of pain over the Andrew scandal ahead of the publication of a posthumous memoir from his teenage sex accuser, Virginia Giuffre.
There was a sense of relief at Buckingham Palace as Andrew relinquished his remaining titles.
But Giuffre's family have led growing calls for Andrew to have his "prince" title removed after fresh revelations raised further questions over his behavior.
However a royal source revealed there are currently no plans for the removal of his prince title but added, "The headlines are taking a lot of oxygen out of the royal room."
Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said: "The problem the Royal Family has is that it cannot control events.
"The posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl by poor Virginia Giuffre, who took her own life in April this year, will, according to early reports, be toxic for Andrew."
He revealed "only 1 per cent" of documents linked to Epstein have been made public, adding, "This could therefore be an almost endless stream of embarrassment and it is clear that they could be highly incriminating both to Andrew and also to Sarah Ferguson.
"There will almost certainly be more public disgust at what is revealed.
"When (Prince) William becomes King he is likely to pursue a tough policy and we may never see Andrew or Sarah in public again at a royal event."