EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian Destroys Ex-Husband Kanye West's Basketball Court From $23Million Mansion... as Reality Star Looks to Make Major Changes Following Nasty Divorce

Oct. 20 2025, Published 1:14 p.m. ET
Kim Kardashian has ripped out Kanye West's basketball court, which she bought as a birthday present, as part of the ongoing major renovations at her home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 44-year-old has already added one wing to her sprawling compound in Los Angeles – now she’s adding another on the other side.
In our exclusive images, it shows Kardashian's construction team have completed the west extension and are laying the foundations for the east.
The beautifully manicured gardens have been removed, and she’s taken out the last remaining memory of her rapper ex – a full-sized basketball court, which she had built for him for his 38th birthday in 2015.
It was West who originally bought the swish pad for $20million in 2014 in the exclusive gated community of Hidden Hills, but Kardashian reportedly paid the disgraced rapper $23million for the place in their divorce deal.
The clue to Kardashian's 'his 'n' her' plans came from an episode of The Kardashians in March when she disclosed to mom Kris Jenner that she was planning a section of the house for a future boyfriend.
Kardashian said: "I did this whole renovation and then I looked up to my team and then go, 'Guys, we're adding onto the house, we're changing everything for me, I thought, wait, where’s the his side?
"I'll be so stuck in that and not even be open to having a partner if I don’t build it, so if I build it, he will come."
Kardashian said this is her only chance to make such a drastic change for her and the four children she shares with West – North, 12; Saint, nine; Chicago, seven; and Psalm, six.
She explained: "I'm packing up my entire house. I'm fully remodeling and it's not easy to do this with four kids.
"[I have] one time in my life when I can do this."