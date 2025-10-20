Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Kim Kardashian
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian Destroys Ex-Husband Kanye West's Basketball Court From $23Million Mansion... as Reality Star Looks to Make Major Changes Following Nasty Divorce

Photo of Kanye West, Kim Karsashian
Source: Chris White; MEGA

Kim Kardashian is tired of looking at Kanye West's basketball court.

Contact us by Email

Oct. 20 2025, Published 1:14 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Kim Kardashian has ripped out Kanye West's basketball court, which she bought as a birthday present, as part of the ongoing major renovations at her home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 44-year-old has already added one wing to her sprawling compound in Los Angeles – now she’s adding another on the other side.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian's Major Renovation Update

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kim Kardashian House
Source: Chris White

Kardashian ripped out her ex-Kanye West's basketball court from her mansion.

Article continues below advertisement

In our exclusive images, it shows Kardashian's construction team have completed the west extension and are laying the foundations for the east.

The beautifully manicured gardens have been removed, and she’s taken out the last remaining memory of her rapper ex – a full-sized basketball court, which she had built for him for his 38th birthday in 2015.

It was West who originally bought the swish pad for $20million in 2014 in the exclusive gated community of Hidden Hills, but Kardashian reportedly paid the disgraced rapper $23million for the place in their divorce deal.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kim Kardashian House
Source: Chris White

The reality star had the court built for West's 38th birthday in 2015.

Article continues below advertisement

The clue to Kardashian's 'his 'n' her' plans came from an episode of The Kardashians in March when she disclosed to mom Kris Jenner that she was planning a section of the house for a future boyfriend.

Kardashian said: "I did this whole renovation and then I looked up to my team and then go, 'Guys, we're adding onto the house, we're changing everything for me, I thought, wait, where’s the his side?

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kim Kardashian House
Source: Chris White

The mansion was originally West's before he sold it to his ex-wife in the divorce deal.

Article continues below advertisement

"I'll be so stuck in that and not even be open to having a partner if I don’t build it, so if I build it, he will come."

Kardashian said this is her only chance to make such a drastic change for her and the four children she shares with West – North, 12; Saint, nine; Chicago, seven; and Psalm, six.

Article continues below advertisement

One Final Chance For Changes

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kim Kardashian House
Source: Chris White

West previously paid $20million for the home.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
jennifer aniston hands plastic surgery speculation

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston Caught in a Plastic Surgery Lie? 'Friends' Icon's 'Veiny, Claw-Like' Hands Suggest She 'Secretly Went Under the Knife,' According to Experts

Kathy Bates

EXCLUSIVE: Kathy Bates Blasts Ozempic Haters! Hollywood Icon, 77, Defends Decision to Use Weight-loss Drug for Diabetes After Shedding 100 Pounds

Article continues below advertisement

She explained: "I'm packing up my entire house. I'm fully remodeling and it's not easy to do this with four kids.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kim Kardashian House
Source: Chris White

Kardashian was previously open about wanting to renovate the mansion.

Article continues below advertisement

"[I have] one time in my life when I can do this."

Home of Kanye West of Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

West and Kardashian share four kids.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.