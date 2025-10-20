EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian Destroys Ex-Husband Kanye West's Basketball Court From $23Million Mansion... as Reality Star Looks to Make Major Changes Following Nasty Divorce

In our exclusive images, it shows Kardashian's construction team have completed the west extension and are laying the foundations for the east.

The beautifully manicured gardens have been removed, and she’s taken out the last remaining memory of her rapper ex – a full-sized basketball court, which she had built for him for his 38th birthday in 2015.

It was West who originally bought the swish pad for $20million in 2014 in the exclusive gated community of Hidden Hills, but Kardashian reportedly paid the disgraced rapper $23million for the place in their divorce deal.