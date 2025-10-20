Jane Goodall’s Tragic Ending: Legendary 'Real-Life Dr. Dolittle' Conservationist’s Cause of Death Revealed Weeks After She Died at 91

Jane Goodall's cause of death has been determined, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The legendary chimpanzee expert died at age 91 on October 1 in Los Angeles, California, where she was on a speaking tour. Her death certificate stated she suffered a cardiopulmonary arrest, which refers to an incident in which the heart stops beating and the lungs stop working properly.

Goodall's Cause of Death

Source: MEGA Goodall suffered a cardiopulmonary arrest.

The chances of suffering a cardiopulmonary arrest increase with age, therefore Goodall's death has reportedly been considered natural. Goodall's death certificate also revealed she suffered from epilepsy, though it's unclear if that played a role in her passing. A statement from the Jane Goodall Institute shared on Instagram also listed her death as natural causes.

Source: MEGA Goodall was a world-renowned chimpanzee expert.

The statement read: "The Jane Goodall Institute has learned this morning, Wednesday, October 1, 2025, that Dr. Jane Goodall DBE, UN Messenger of Peace and Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute has passed away due to natural causes. "She was in California as part of her speaking tour in the United States. "Dr. Goodall's discoveries as an ethologist revolutionized science, and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of our natural world."

Goodall's Legacy

Source: MEGA Goodall spent 60 years studying chimpanzees in Tanzania's Gombe Stream National Park.

Goodall dedicated her life to studying chimpanzees and spent 60 years conducting research on primates in Tanzania's Gombe Stream National Park. She made numerous groundbreaking discoveries on chimpanzee behavior, including observing them use tools, which challenged traditional beliefs and encouraged research on the link between primates and humans. In addition to her scientific contributions, Goodall was a fierce animal rights and environmental activist.

Source: MEGA Goodall was remembered as 'a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of our natural world.'

Her institute honored her lifetime work in a touching tribute, stating: "Dr. Goodall's discoveries as an ethologist revolutionized science, and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of our natural world." The statement continued: "(Her) life and work not only made an indelible mark on our understanding of chimpanzees and other species, but also of humankind and the environments we all share. "She inspired curiosity, hope and compassion in countless people around the world, and paved the way for many others."

Goodall continued her work until the very end. Days before her passing, she attended New York Climate Week 2025, which ran from September 21 to 28. At the summit, she warned "the climate crisis is the greatest challenge of our time." She also attended Forbes' Sustainability Leadership Summit, held the same week, and pleaded for attendees to "have courage" in combating climate change. "We've got to get together," she told the crowd as she noted climate change is "a problem that should be at the heart of everything."

