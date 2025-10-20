Trump Assassination Fears Explode: FBI Investigating 'Suspicious' Hunting Stand With Direct Sight to Prez's Air Force One Exit at Palm Beach Airport

Trump, 79, traveled to Florida on Friday and spent the weekend in West Palm Beach at his lavish golf resort. The platform was discovered during a security sweep of the area on Thursday, according to FBI director Kash Patel.

"Prior to the President’s return to West Palm Beach, USSS discovered what appeared to be an elevated hunting stand within sight line of the Air Force One landing zone," Patel told Fox News Digital.

"No individuals were located at the scene. The FBI has since taken the investigatory lead, flying in resources to collect all evidence from the scene, and deploying our cell phone analytics capabilities."

A senior official familiar with the investigation told NBC News the perch is across the street from a section of the airport where private planes will often park, including the president's jet.

Air Force One does not normally park in the area, but settled there over the weekend due to recent construction nearby.