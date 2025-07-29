New Trump Secret Service Scandal: Bungling Agent Tried to Sneak Wife Onto Transport Plane to Scotland in Major Breach

Trump said he was informed of the bizarre situation while traveling back to Washington D.C. following his five-day trip.

After recalling the moment he found out, the controversial president told reporters: "Wouldn't you think it might be a little dangerous?"

The Dallas-based agent reportedly flew his wife, who is an Air Force member, to Maryland. There, the woman underwent an official briefing, which is a necessary step for anyone involved in a presidential mission.

After the briefing, the agent's spouse was transported to Joint Base Andrews, but agency protocol thwarted the plan to sneak her on the flight.