New Trump Secret Service Scandal: Bungling Agent Tried to Sneak Wife Onto Transport Plane to Scotland in Major Breach
Donald Trump has confirmed one of his Secret Service agents tried to smuggle their wife onto a transport plane accompanying Air Force One during his recent trip to Scotland, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Secret Service has launched an investigation into the agent, whose identity has not been released.
Attempted Breach
Trump said he was informed of the bizarre situation while traveling back to Washington D.C. following his five-day trip.
After recalling the moment he found out, the controversial president told reporters: "Wouldn't you think it might be a little dangerous?"
The Dallas-based agent reportedly flew his wife, who is an Air Force member, to Maryland. There, the woman underwent an official briefing, which is a necessary step for anyone involved in a presidential mission.
After the briefing, the agent's spouse was transported to Joint Base Andrews, but agency protocol thwarted the plan to sneak her on the flight.
'Such Action Was Prohibited'
Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi released a statement on the attempted breach, saying: "The U.S. Secret Service is conducting a personnel investigation after an employee attempted to invite his spouse — a member of the United States Air Force — aboard a mission support flight.
"Prior to the overseas departure, the employee was advised by supervisors that such action was prohibited, and the spouse was subsequently prevented from taking the flight. No Secret Service protectees were aboard, and there was no impact to our overseas protective operation."
While the incident appeared harmless on the surface, it marked another blow to the agency and raised further questions on the Secret Service's ability to protect the president and his entourage.
One Big Fail
The agency has faced scrutiny in recent years over lapses of security protocols, specifically the attempted assassination of then-candidate Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, one year ago in July 2024.
While Trump attempted to downplay the situation, branding it "a weird deal," social media users highlighted the dangers the attempted breach represented.
One X user wrote: "You can’t just take the mission of security lightly."
A second user raged: "What the hell is going on with the USSS? They nearly got the sitting President assassinated in Butler… and somehow still didn't tighten protocols before an international trip? Instead of reining things in, a Dallas agent thought, 'Hey, what if I turned Air Force One's backup crew into a honeymoon getaway?' "Why hasn't the Secret Service cleaned house? Why hasn’t this ship been righted? Trump’s alive by inches, and they're still playing dress-up with spouses on diplomatic flights."
"God help us if memes are the only accountability anyone faces," they concluded the rant.
Others suggested the incident wasn't a "one-off."
An X user said: "There's absolutely no way this is a one-off. Agents must have been bringing their wives or girlfriends on these support personnel flights for a long time."
Another asked: "How many agents have done the same, but were not caught?"
Dozens of other users demanded the agent be "fired immediately."