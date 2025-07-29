Royal Showdown Looms as King Charles Privately Confides He’s 'Appalled' by Trump Remark — as Aides Fear Prez Will Break Royal Protocol
A royal showdown is brewing between Donald Trump and King Charles.
Charles is said to have privately expressed being "appalled" by Trump's remarks during his sit-down with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and is "very concerned" the president will launch into a similar anti-immigration rant during their meeting, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Trump spent the weekend golfing at his new luxury resort in Turnberry, Scotland, where he met with Starmer to discuss trade and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
Appalling Remarks
During Trump's meeting with Starmer, the president warned those attempting to enter the UK on small boats were "bad people" and praised efforts to stop the crossings.
Trump further declared the "horrible invasion" of immigrants was "killing Europe."
A source close to Charles reportedly said: "Charles has spent his entire life promoting tolerance and compassion.
"He will be appalled by what Trump said on Friday, which seems to be entirely driven by his domestic agenda, and will be very concerned about the possibility of a repeat of Trump’s outburst in September."
'The King Would Find That Hard To Take'
While Trump's UK state visit is still months away, civil servants have reportedly issued warnings about the seemingly high likelihood the president will break royal protocol when he meets with Charles in September.
Trump is expected to deliver a speech at the state banquet held in his honor by the King and Queen Camilla.
Aides are said to be worried Trump will hijack the event and use it as an opportunity to push his political agenda, putting Charles in an uncomfortable position.
A source noted: "If Trump starts sounding off about the evils of immigration to the cameras while the King is standing next to him, the King would find that hard to take."
The president's remarks about immigration were not the only statements to make headlines after his meeting with Starmer.
While fielding questions from reporters, Trump was pressed on his relationship with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Trump confessed he "never had the privilege" of visiting the disgraced financier's private Caribbean island, where he alleged abused sex trafficking victims.
He said: "I never went to the island, and (former president) Bill Clinton went there supposedly 28 times. I never went to the island, but (former Treasury Secretary) Larry Summers, I hear, went there; he was the head of Harvard. And many other people that are very big people, nobody ever talks about them.
"I never had the privilege of going to his island, and I did turn him down.
"But a lot of people in Palm Beach were invited to his island. In one of my very good moments, I turned it down. I didn't want to go to his island."