Royal Showdown Looms as King Charles Privately Confides He’s 'Appalled' by Trump Remark — as Aides Fear Prez Will Break Royal Protocol

During Trump's meeting with Starmer, the president warned those attempting to enter the UK on small boats were "bad people" and praised efforts to stop the crossings.

Trump further declared the "horrible invasion" of immigrants was "killing Europe."

A source close to Charles reportedly said: "Charles has spent his entire life promoting tolerance and compassion.

"He will be appalled by what Trump said on Friday, which seems to be entirely driven by his domestic agenda, and will be very concerned about the possibility of a repeat of Trump’s outburst in September."