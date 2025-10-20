'I Have Brain Damage': Britney Spears Claims Her 'Logic and Mindfulness' Were '100 Percent Murdered' in New Rant Before Ex Kevin Federline's Memoir Release

Amid all of Kevin Federline 's explosive claims about her both in interviews and in excerpts leaked from his upcoming memoir You Thought You Knew, Spears broke her silence on something going on with her.

"I had a traumatic experience as some of you know at the end of my book where for 4 months I no longer had my private door and illegally was forced to not use my feet or body to go anywhere," Spears, 43, wrote on Instagram, referring to her 2023 memoir The Woman in Me.

The famous songstress went on to reveal being confined "hurt" her and the "logic and mindfulness in my body as ONE was 100 percent murdered and destroyed."

"I couldn’t dance or move for 5 months… anyways I know my post and dancing seemed silly but it made me remember how to fly," she continued.

Spears then made her big reveal, penning, "I do feel like my wings were taken away and brain damage happened to me a long time ago 100 percent… I have of course moved on from that troubling time in my life and I’m blessed to be alive."

As for why she wrote her post, Spears noted she wanted to bring "substance to the table" amid all of the "garbage" being brought up about her.