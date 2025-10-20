Your tip
Britney Spears

'I Have Brain Damage': Britney Spears Claims Her 'Logic and Mindfulness' Were '100 Percent Murdered' in New Rant Before Ex Kevin Federline's Memoir Release

Britney Spears said 'garbage' is being brought up about her amid Kevin Federline's upcoming memoir.

Oct. 20 2025, Published 11:13 a.m. ET

Britney Spears has made a heartbreaking new confession regarding her health, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Amid all of Kevin Federline's explosive claims about her both in interviews and in excerpts leaked from his upcoming memoir You Thought You Knew, Spears broke her silence on something going on with her.

Britney Spears' Big Reveal

Britney Spears detailed a 'traumatic' experience she went through in a new Instagram post.

"I had a traumatic experience as some of you know at the end of my book where for 4 months I no longer had my private door and illegally was forced to not use my feet or body to go anywhere," Spears, 43, wrote on Instagram, referring to her 2023 memoir The Woman in Me.

The famous songstress went on to reveal being confined "hurt" her and the "logic and mindfulness in my body as ONE was 100 percent murdered and destroyed."

"I couldn’t dance or move for 5 months… anyways I know my post and dancing seemed silly but it made me remember how to fly," she continued.

Spears then made her big reveal, penning, "I do feel like my wings were taken away and brain damage happened to me a long time ago 100 percent… I have of course moved on from that troubling time in my life and I’m blessed to be alive."

As for why she wrote her post, Spears noted she wanted to bring "substance to the table" amid all of the "garbage" being brought up about her.

Britney Spears Previously Spoke About Kevin Federline

Britney Spears recently slammed Kevin Federline for 'gaslighting' her.

This isn't the first time Spears has spoken out regarding Federline, 47.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Spears slammed her former husband for making explosive new claims about her in his book.

"The constant gaslighting from ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting," she said.

"I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys," she added, referring to their sons: Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19.

Spears then directly went at one of her sons, claiming she's hardly seen him over the last five years.

"Sadly, they have always witnessed the lack of respect shown by own father for me," she continued.

"They need to take responsibility for themselves. With one seeing me for 45 min in the past five years and the other with only four visits in the past five years.

"I have pride too. From now on I will let them know when I am available."

Kevin Federline's Claims About Britney Spears

Kevin Federline previously said he fears 'something bad' is going to happen to Britney Spears.

In his memoir, Federline accuses Spears of erratic behavior, irresponsible parenting — including doing cocaine while breastfeeding— and stepping out on him with a female dancer. Additionally, he claimed she told her kids she wished they were dead.

He also expressed concern for the Toxic singer, sharing he fears "something bad is going to happen" to her.

"Trust me, those white lies in that book, they are going straight to the bank and I am the only one who genuinely gets hurt here," Spears said in response to the allegations. "I will always love them and if you really know me, you won’t pay attention to the tabloids of my mental health and drinking.

"I am actually a pretty intelligent woman who has been trying to live a sacred and private life the past 5 years."

Kevin Federline Kept More Serious Claims Out of His Book

Kevin Federline said what's going on in Britney Spears' personal life is 'ten times worse' than anything he said in his book.

Interestingly, Federline stated he kept more serious claims out of the book.

"I'm not going to get into details, because I'm not going to just expose her personal life," he said. "But it's ten times worse than anything I've said in my book."

Federline's memoir is due out October 21.

