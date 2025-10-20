Kevin Costner's Heartbreak: 'Yellowstone' Actor's Ex-Wife Christine Baumgartner Marries His Former Pal Josh Connor 2 Years After Their Nasty Divorce

According to a media outlet, Baumgartner and Connor tied the knot on October 18 at the Santa Ynez Ranch, a private vineyard Santa Barbara, Calif. The ceremony took place outside just before sunset, and was attended by slightly more than 100 of their closest friends and family.

For the ceremony, Baumgartner donned a Mira Zwillinger custom bridal gown that had hand-embroidered flowers and a sweetheart neckline.

During the reception, she changed into a Lihi Hod strapless dress, which was white and also featured a sweetheart neckline.

Connor chose a traditional black tuxedo to rock for the nuptials and reception.

For the affair, the couple planned an entire weekend for their guests, which began the night before the wedding with a welcome celebration.