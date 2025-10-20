Kevin Costner's Heartbreak: 'Yellowstone' Actor's Ex-Wife Christine Baumgartner Marries His Former Pal Josh Connor 2 Years After Their Nasty Divorce
Oct. 20 2025, Published 10:57 a.m. ET
Kevin Costner's ex-wife Christine Baumgartner has married his former friend Josh Connor, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Baumgartner's new marriage comes two years after her nasty divorce from Costner.
Christine Baumgartner and Josh Connor's Wedding Details
According to a media outlet, Baumgartner and Connor tied the knot on October 18 at the Santa Ynez Ranch, a private vineyard Santa Barbara, Calif. The ceremony took place outside just before sunset, and was attended by slightly more than 100 of their closest friends and family.
For the ceremony, Baumgartner donned a Mira Zwillinger custom bridal gown that had hand-embroidered flowers and a sweetheart neckline.
During the reception, she changed into a Lihi Hod strapless dress, which was white and also featured a sweetheart neckline.
Connor chose a traditional black tuxedo to rock for the nuptials and reception.
For the affair, the couple planned an entire weekend for their guests, which began the night before the wedding with a welcome celebration.
Friends of Christine Baumgartner and Josh Connor Talk About Their Wedding
A guest who attended the affair dished to a news outlet: "It was magical—truly. The setting was gorgeous, but what made it special was the intimacy of it all. This wasn’t a big production. It was authentic, heartfelt, and so very them. Everyone there felt like they were witnessing something really precious."
"The joy and laughter were infectious, from the welcome celebration Friday night to the last dance Saturday evening. Christine and Josh were glowing. And there wasn’t a dry eye in the crowd during the ceremony," another guest shared.
A friend of Baumgartner and Connor also added: "For the couple, the most exciting part is simply building an authentic, joy-filled life together. They are embracing the peace of this new beginning—focusing on the everyday moments that matter most."
Christine Baumgartner and Josh Connor's Engagement
Baumgartner and Connor got engaged on January 26 when he asked her in a Santa Barbara beach proposal. She was expecting a private dinner just for the two of them when he popped the question.
"It was about to rain, so almost no one else was on the beach when Josh got down on one knee," an insider shared on their proposal.
People close to them weren't surprised Connor asked for Baumgartner's hand in marriage.
"They spent Christmas in New York together last month, where it all began," the source said. "They are both over the moon and excited for their future together."
Prior to the proposal, the pair was first spotted together in July 2023 in Hawaii, with a friend of Baumgartner's confirming they were a couple in January 2024.
Kevin Costner Was 'Fixated' on Christine Baumgartner and Josh Connor's Wedding
Baumgartner's divorce from Costner was finalized in February 2024. Prior to getting divorced, the pair had been married for 18 years.
As RadarOnline.com previously shared, Costner was said to be "obsessing over" his ex-wife's wedding to Connor.
"Kevin has been dreading this day as soon as Christine's engagement [to Josh Connor] was announced," a source previously shared. "The more he thinks about it, the more morose he gets. He's not fooling anyone with this new girlfriend. It obviously means he's missing Christine – why else would he be dating a carbon copy of her?"
"He's fixated on the wedding and wants to know who's going," an insider added. "He's keeping tabs on it through mutual friends. He can talk the talk, but it's clear that he misses her – and those feelings don't go away overnight.
"Kevin still can't believe this happened to him, that the most beautiful woman he's known, in his estimation, kicked him to the curb. Those feelings of disgust and betrayal still dog him, and they've only gotten worse and will all come to a head with the pending wedding."