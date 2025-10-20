Prince William Will 'Ban' Prince Andrew From All Royal Events and His Coronation Amid Epstein Scandal as Future King Cuts Ties With Shamed Uncle

Insiders claim Andrew will be "excluded from public and private royal events, including the coronation, and banned from most state occasions.

"William considers his uncle a ‘threat’ and a reputational risk to the monarchy, and is understood to be concerned about the message Andrew’s presence at royal events sends to victims of sexual abuse."

William also reportedly plans to ban Sarah Ferguson — Andrew's ex-wife who has stood by the disgraced royal’s side — from royal events.

Andrew agreed on Friday that "continued accusations" against him and his connection to Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender, "distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal family."

"I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first," he wrote in a statement released by Buckingham Palace. "I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life."