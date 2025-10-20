Your tip
Prince William

Prince William Will 'Ban' Prince Andrew From All Royal Events and His Coronation Amid Epstein Scandal as Future King Cuts Ties With Shamed Uncle

picture of Prince William and Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Prince William will ban shamed Prince Andrew from all royal events, including his own Coronation.

Oct. 20 2025, Published 10:45 a.m. ET

Prince William will ban Prince Andrew from all royal events — including his own Coronation, according to new claims.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the future king, 43, was "consulted " on the decision to strip the Duke of York, 65, to give up his royal titles and honors, but he’s not "satisfied with the outcome" and plans to take harsher action in the future.

Cutting Ties With Uncle

picture of Prince William
Source: MEGA

William was 'consulted' on the decision to strip Andrew of his royal titles and honors but wants even harsher punishment.

Insiders claim Andrew will be "excluded from public and private royal events, including the coronation, and banned from most state occasions.

"William considers his uncle a ‘threat’ and a reputational risk to the monarchy, and is understood to be concerned about the message Andrew’s presence at royal events sends to victims of sexual abuse."

William also reportedly plans to ban Sarah Ferguson — Andrew's ex-wife who has stood by the disgraced royal’s side — from royal events.

Andrew agreed on Friday that "continued accusations" against him and his connection to Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender, "distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal family."

"I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first," he wrote in a statement released by Buckingham Palace. "I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life."

William Wanted Harsher Treatment

picture of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Andrew announced on Friday that 'continued accusations' against him and his connection to Jeffrey Epstein made it impossible to keep his titles.

He went on: "With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me."

However, he stressed: "As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."

Andrew noted that this decision was made after "discussion with (brother King Charles) and (their) immediate and wider family."

Authorities are now investigating Andrew after reports surfaced that he asked a police protection officer to dig up information about the late Virginia Giuffre in leaked emails.

New Andrew Investigation

photo Virginia Giuffre
Source: MEGA

Andrew allegedly asked a police protection officer to dig up information about the late Virginia Giuffre.

The royal reportedly told his late mother Queen Elizabeth's deputy press secretary in 2011 that he gave an officer Giuffre’s U.S. Social Security number and date of birth to look into her alleged criminal record.

He allegedly sent the email shortly before a 2001 photo was released of himself with his arm wrapped around Giuffre's waist when she was 17 years old.

Epstein's ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell — who was convicted of sex trafficking in 2021 and sentenced to 20 years in prison — was also in the picture.

It’s unclear whether the officer complied with Andrew’s request.

picture of Prince William and King Charles
Source: MEGA

Charles is unhappy with William for comments made about his upbringing.

Meanwhile, RadarOnline.com recently revealed a William is at loggerheads with King Charles over remarks made about his upbringing, his parents divorce and his future role as royal successor.

William recently shaded his dad in an interview, sharing that he is committed to giving son George, 12, daughter Charlotte, 10, and son Louis, seven, the calm family life he was never able to enjoy.

One royal insider responded: "That hurt, and although the king won't say anything in return, he was deeply upset by some of what William said. Sometimes he feels he is being undermined on all sides."

