One Direction Star Louis Tomlinson Reveals the One 'Horrible' U.S. Celebrity He Will Forever 'Despise' Due To their Treatment of Tragic bandmate Liam Payne
Oct. 21 2025, Published 1:05 p.m. ET
One Direction star Louis Tomlinson has identified the one "horrible" celebrity he will always despise.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer, 33, is still angry with YouTuber Logan Paul for the way he conducted his 2022 interview with the late Liam Payne, in which the boyband star made controversial remarks about his bandmates.
'Horrible Little F-----'
Tomlinson said: "I f------ forever despise (Logan Paul), horrible, horrible little f-----.
"I think that's also the problem with some of this new 'media.' I would like to think most journalists... some journalists have a duty of care."
In his June 2022 interview with Paul, Payne claimed he had been thrown up against a wall by one of his bandmates.
He called Zayn Malik a "d---", adding there were "many reasons why I dislike Zayn" and alluded to the singer's altercation with Yolanda Hadid the previous year.
Payne also said that he and Tomlinson had hated each other when they were in One Direction and claimed that the group was formed around him.
Payne Apologizes for Comments During Paul Interview
Tomlinson agreed with Payne's assessment, however, saying, "It was definitely. It was definitely a role that was assigned to him. That is the truth."
The star admitted the video is "hard for me to watch back".
Payne later apologized for his comments, saying he had a "chip on my shoulder" and "took it out on everyone else."
He also said that the criticism had led to things going "quite dark" for him and that he didn't leave his house for three months, but that he was able to laugh at the jokes.
Payne suffered a fatal fall off a hotel balcony in Argentina in October 2024 at the age of 31, and a subsequent toxicology report revealed alcohol, cocaine, and a prescription antidepressant in his system.
Will One Direction Return?
Earlier this month, Tomlinson said his bandmate’s death "completely put a pin in" a potential One Direction reunion.
The singer explained how his late friend had been "campaigning" for the British band to reunite, but now Tomlinson doesn't believe it 'would be right" following Payne's tragic passing.
Tomlinson said: "Never say never, right, but I'm just not sure it would be right to him (Payne).
"Say, for the sake of argument, 25 year's time, it's like a f------ Oasis thing, they offer us an arm and a leg, and they're like, 'Come back and do this many shows.'
"I don't know. It's just completely put a pin in all of that. And the irony is, there was no one campaigning for One Direction to get back more than Liam. I would say I came in a close second."
"There are now only three other people on the planet that will deeply understand my professional journey."
Tomlinson went on to add that he and his fellow bandmates Harry (Styles), Niall (Horan), and Malik all "massively" looked up to Payne during their time in the hit band.