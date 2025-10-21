One Direction Star Louis Tomlinson Reveals the One 'Horrible' U.S. Celebrity He Will Forever 'Despise' Due To their Treatment of Tragic bandmate Liam Payne

Tomlinson said: "I f------ forever despise (Logan Paul), horrible, horrible little f-----.

"I think that's also the problem with some of this new 'media.' I would like to think most journalists... some journalists have a duty of care."

In his June 2022 interview with Paul, Payne claimed he had been thrown up against a wall by one of his bandmates.

He called Zayn Malik a "d---", adding there were "many reasons why I dislike Zayn" and alluded to the singer's altercation with Yolanda Hadid the previous year.

Payne also said that he and Tomlinson had hated each other when they were in One Direction and claimed that the group was formed around him.