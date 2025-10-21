Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Federline Claims Britney Spears 'Drank While on Medication When She Was Pregnant' — 'F------ Up, Honestly'

Britney Spears, Kevin Federline
Source: MEGA

Kevin Federline said there 'were signs' his relationship with Britney Spears was falling apart.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 21 2025, Published 1:04 p.m. ET

Kevin Federline unleashed on his ex Britney Spears in his new memoir, You Thought You Knew, alleging she mixed alcohol and medication while pregnant, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kevin Federline Says the Mix of Alcohol and Medication Britney Spears Took Was 'Dangerous'

Photo of Britney Spears and her son
Source: MEGA

Federlnie said 'something wasn't right' with Spears.

"It was the drinking while pregnant that tripped the first silent alarm in my head. And no, it wasn't heavy drinking, but it was still drinking," Federline explicitly wrote.

"She was on medication at the same time," he continues. "That mix was... dangerous. F----- up, honestly. You're not supposed to drink when you're on meds like that. A couple of glasses of wine for her would hit like a whole bottle because of the medication. She was taking prescription pills and washing them down with half a bottle, if not more, of wine."

Federline insisted she wasn't "pounding bottles every night," but he quickly noticed "something wasn't right."

"But I kept making excuses," he adds. "She got thrown into the spotlight at sixteen. She's been dealing with insane pressure for years."

Kevin Federline Noted There Were 'Signs' About Things Falling Apart Between Him and Britney Spears

Photo of Britney Spears and Kevin Federline
Source: MEGA

Federline said after his promo tour for his album he knew his 'focus' had to 'shift.'

Priot to making the reveal, Federline opened up about the way things ended between him and Spears, calling it "abrupt."

"But there were signs," he writes. "Stuff I should've paid more attention to. Almost immediately after the album dropped, everything in my personal life unraveled. I was trying to juggle so much. Too much, maybe."

Federline shared he was on a "six-week" promo tour for his album, but by the time he returned to Los Angeles, he knew his "focus" had to "shift" to pay more attention to what was going on at home.

Brtiney Spears Called Kevin Federline's 'Gaslighting' 'Hurtful' and 'Exhausting'

Photo of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Spears' representatives slammed Federline for 'profiting off her.'

Representatives for Spears also slammed the book, claiming it was an example of "profiting off her and sadly, it comes after child support has ended. All she cares about are her kids... and their well-being during this sensationalism."

Spears also addressed Federline on social media, condemning him for "gaslighting" her, which she said was "hurtful and exhausting."

"I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys," she continued. "Sadly, they have always witnessed the lack of respect shown by own father for me. They need to take responsibility for themselves. With one seeing me for 45 min in the past five years and the other with only four visits in the past five years.I have pride, too. From now on, I will let them know when I am available."

Britney Spears Claimed the Allegations in Kevin Federline's Book are 'White Lies'

Photo of Britney Spears and Kevin Federline
Source: MEGA

Spears said Federline is 'going straight to the bank' with his book.

As for what Federline wrote in his book, Spears stated they're "white lies" that are "going straight to the bank."

"I am the only one who genuinely gets hurt here," she said. "I will always love them, and if you really know me, you won’t pay attention to the tabloids of my mental health and drinking."

In another post Spears made in the aftermath of allegations Federline had made about her in interviews, she claimed she has brain damage on social media.

"I do feel like my wings were taken away and brain damage happened to me a long time ago, 100 percent… I have, of course, moved on from that troubling time in my life, and I’m blessed to be alive," she wrote.

