EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Federline Claims Britney Spears 'Drank While on Medication When She Was Pregnant' — 'F------ Up, Honestly'

"It was the drinking while pregnant that tripped the first silent alarm in my head. And no, it wasn't heavy drinking, but it was still drinking," Federline explicitly wrote.

"She was on medication at the same time," he continues. "That mix was... dangerous. F----- up, honestly. You're not supposed to drink when you're on meds like that. A couple of glasses of wine for her would hit like a whole bottle because of the medication. She was taking prescription pills and washing them down with half a bottle, if not more, of wine."

Federline insisted she wasn't "pounding bottles every night," but he quickly noticed "something wasn't right."

"But I kept making excuses," he adds. "She got thrown into the spotlight at sixteen. She's been dealing with insane pressure for years."