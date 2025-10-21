Kristen Bell Faces Huge Backlash For 'Tone Deaf' Anniversary Post to husband Dax Shepard Referencing Men Who 'Killed Their Wives'

Bell took to Instagram to mark her 12th anniversary, showing her daughter sitting on Shepard's lap as he tightly embraces her. But it was her accompanying "insensitive" caption that landed her in hot water.

She wrote: "Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me: 'I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would.'"

Fans were quick to jump on her comment, including one social media user, who wrote, "Domestic violence isn't a joke."

Another added: "Kristen, there's no way you posted this during domestic violence awareness month."

A third commented: "Hey! I've been a fan for a while. I just wanted to say that please don't joke about domestic violence," and added, "please keep in mind that this is something real that lots of people suffer on a daily basis. And the text could be triggering for victims."