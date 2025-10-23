Trump Showing 'Massive Increase' in 'Clinical Signs of Dementia', Psychologist Warns — as The Don's Bizarre Rants and Memory Struggles Continue to Cause Panic

During an appearance on The Daily Beast Podcast, Gartner explained Trump's confusion, bizarre and incoherent rambling, and memory lapses are signs of "immense cognitive decline."

Garner noted these symptoms have impacted the president's "grandiosity" and "paranoia," as he warned about the threat of nuclear war under the unstable Commander-in-Chief.

He said: "It really would be impossible to overstate the grave risk that all of us are at right now."