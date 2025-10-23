Trump Showing 'Massive Increase' in 'Clinical Signs of Dementia', Psychologist Warns — as The Don's Bizarre Rants and Memory Struggles Continue to Cause Panic
Oct. 23 2025, Published 2:40 p.m. ET
A psychologist has warned Donald Trump is showing a "massive increase" in his alleged "clinical signs of dementia," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Dr. John Garter, who co-hosts the Shrinking Trump podcast, claimed these increases have also inflamed the president's "malignant narcissism."
Expert Warns Country is at 'Grave Risk' Under Trump
During an appearance on The Daily Beast Podcast, Gartner explained Trump's confusion, bizarre and incoherent rambling, and memory lapses are signs of "immense cognitive decline."
Garner noted these symptoms have impacted the president's "grandiosity" and "paranoia," as he warned about the threat of nuclear war under the unstable Commander-in-Chief.
He said: "It really would be impossible to overstate the grave risk that all of us are at right now."
Trump's 'Immense Cognitive Decline'
As for examples of the 79-year-old's "immense cognitive decline," the psychologist highlighted Trump's address to top US military brass at Quantico.
Garner said the speech exhibited how "disordered" the president's mind has become – and compared his mannerisms to dementia patients who "pick up on one concrete physical detail" and then "free-associate" from the original topic.
Trump has previously boasted about "the weave," a term he coined in response to criticism over his off-the-rails speeches and nonsensical ramblings.
At one point during Trump's address to the military, he jumped from discussing soldiers' morale to "Biden's autopen" and finally a rant about "gorgeous paper," which prompted him to gush over his own signature.
Gartner claimed "because of his cognitive decline, (Trump) is focusing on things like the (White House) ballroom and the paper that he writes things on."
The expert added: "We're seeing a stone skipping along the water. He's going from one association to another, but it doesn't make any linear sense."
Does Trump Have 'Phonemic Paraphasia'?
In addition to his concerning ramblings, Gartner claimed the ex-reality star is also displaying symptoms of "phonemic paraphasia," which refers to the speech phenomenon in which "a sound substitution or rearrangement is made, but the stated word still resembles the intended word," according to the Aphasia Library.
Just last week, Trump repeatedly claimed he prevented a nuclear war between Pakistan and Iran, which he appeared to confuse with India on multiple occasions without catching his mistake.
Gartner added: "It's one thing to get a name wrong, maybe even to reverse it. But he's actually confusing the countries themselves."
Trump Ended How Many Wars/
In addition to mixing up Iran and India, Trump bizarrely claimed he stopped several wars while he shamelessly campaigned for the Nobel Peace Prize.
He falsely claimed to have stopped fighting between Cambodia and Armenia, even though they are 4,000 miles apart from each other, and alleged he prevented a conflict between countries Azerbaijan and Albania, which he appeared to confuse with Armenia.
The expert warned: "People don't make those kinds of phonemic paraphasias if they're tired or if they're aging. It's something very specific that is linked to dementia and organic, cognitive decline."