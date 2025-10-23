Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump Showing 'Massive Increase' in 'Clinical Signs of Dementia', Psychologist Warns — as The Don's Bizarre Rants and Memory Struggles Continue to Cause Panic

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

A psychologist has raised alarm over Donald Trump's 'immense cognitive decline.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 23 2025, Published 2:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

A psychologist has warned Donald Trump is showing a "massive increase" in his alleged "clinical signs of dementia," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Dr. John Garter, who co-hosts the Shrinking Trump podcast, claimed these increases have also inflamed the president's "malignant narcissism."

Article continues below advertisement

Expert Warns Country is at 'Grave Risk' Under Trump

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Dr. Garter claimed Trump's jumbled speech and memory lapses are signs of 'immense cognitive decline.'

During an appearance on The Daily Beast Podcast, Gartner explained Trump's confusion, bizarre and incoherent rambling, and memory lapses are signs of "immense cognitive decline."

Garner noted these symptoms have impacted the president's "grandiosity" and "paranoia," as he warned about the threat of nuclear war under the unstable Commander-in-Chief.

He said: "It really would be impossible to overstate the grave risk that all of us are at right now."

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's 'Immense Cognitive Decline'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Gartner noted Trump's 'disordered' thinking was on display when he recently addressed top military brass.

As for examples of the 79-year-old's "immense cognitive decline," the psychologist highlighted Trump's address to top US military brass at Quantico.

Garner said the speech exhibited how "disordered" the president's mind has become – and compared his mannerisms to dementia patients who "pick up on one concrete physical detail" and then "free-associate" from the original topic.

Trump has previously boasted about "the weave," a term he coined in response to criticism over his off-the-rails speeches and nonsensical ramblings.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The expert noted Trump jumping from topic to topic is similar to how dementia patients latch on to physical details and then 'free-associate.'

At one point during Trump's address to the military, he jumped from discussing soldiers' morale to "Biden's autopen" and finally a rant about "gorgeous paper," which prompted him to gush over his own signature.

Gartner claimed "because of his cognitive decline, (Trump) is focusing on things like the (White House) ballroom and the paper that he writes things on."

The expert added: "We're seeing a stone skipping along the water. He's going from one association to another, but it doesn't make any linear sense."

Article continues below advertisement

Does Trump Have 'Phonemic Paraphasia'?

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump was also said to display signs of 'phonemic paraphasia.'

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
'The View' producers scramble for softer content as liberal co-hosts are warned to tone down Trump attacks.

EXCLUSIVE: 'The View' Producers Left 'Scrambling' for 'Softer' Content After Liberal Co-hosts Were Warned to Tone Down Trump Bashing... Or Their Show Will Get the Boot

Phot of Donald Trump and the White House

Trump Boasts $250Million White House Ballroom Construction is 'Music to My Ears' — As the Full Scope of East Wing Demolition is Exposed

In addition to his concerning ramblings, Gartner claimed the ex-reality star is also displaying symptoms of "phonemic paraphasia," which refers to the speech phenomenon in which "a sound substitution or rearrangement is made, but the stated word still resembles the intended word," according to the Aphasia Library.

Just last week, Trump repeatedly claimed he prevented a nuclear war between Pakistan and Iran, which he appeared to confuse with India on multiple occasions without catching his mistake.

Gartner added: "It's one thing to get a name wrong, maybe even to reverse it. But he's actually confusing the countries themselves."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Ended How Many Wars/

In addition to mixing up Iran and India, Trump bizarrely claimed he stopped several wars while he shamelessly campaigned for the Nobel Peace Prize.

He falsely claimed to have stopped fighting between Cambodia and Armenia, even though they are 4,000 miles apart from each other, and alleged he prevented a conflict between countries Azerbaijan and Albania, which he appeared to confuse with Armenia.

The expert warned: "People don't make those kinds of phonemic paraphasias if they're tired or if they're aging. It's something very specific that is linked to dementia and organic, cognitive decline."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.