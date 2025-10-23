'Who Failed You?': Elon Musk's Baby Mama Grimes Debuts Bizarre Circular Face Tattoo as Fans Say It Resembles a Fungal Infection

Elon Musk's baby mama, Grimes, has debuted a bizarre circular face tattoo that many are claiming resembles a fungal infection, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The tattoo was designed to look like a scar, and goes over her temple, through her left eyebrow, and eye.

Article continues below advertisement

Grimes Talks About Her New Tattoo

Source: @grimes/Instagram Grimes called her new tattoo 'innovative.'

Speaking of the new body art, Grimes revealed she'd been planning to get a face tattoo for a decade. She also shared there was "true beauty" and "innovation" in the work the artist did on her. "Spent like ten years emotionally working up to a face tattoo, but I guess I drew on my face too much and literally no one noticed, not even my parents, not even after the video lol," Grimes noted. She went on to call her tattoo "novel" and "innovative." "Excuse the insane pic had to find one without makeup so there wasn't any blue," the singer added.

Article continues below advertisement

Followers Go Off On Grimes' Tattoo

Source: @grimes/Instagram Many people called out Grimes' tattoo for looking like 'ringworm.'

Grimes' followers did not hold back regarding their thoughts on her new permanent body art. Many claimed it looked like ringworm, with one follower writing, "It's the ringworm on her eye, I think." "Scars aren’t typically round on the face… that looks like ringworm," another wrote. Still, others were confused about what the tattoo was supposed to be, with one follower noting, "I can't see the tattoo. I see... What looks like a scar?" "You could have the coolest face tattoo ever, but you have this instead," someone else wrote. "I'm sorry, but I'm so confused." Yet, another user went even darker, asking Grimes, "Who failed you?"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Some compimented Grimes' tattoo, saying it was 'a statement without being too intrusive.'

While many of the comments were negative, Grimes did receive some positive feedback on the tattoo. "Everyone's so mean, I like it," one supporter stated, while another told her it "looks great" on her. "Subtle tattoos are so cool," another person shared. "It's a statement without being too intrusive."

Grimes Causes an Uproar With Her New Album Cover

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.