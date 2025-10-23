'Who Failed You?': Elon Musk's Baby Mama Grimes Debuts Bizarre Circular Face Tattoo as Fans Say It Resembles a Fungal Infection
Oct. 23 2025, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
Elon Musk's baby mama, Grimes, has debuted a bizarre circular face tattoo that many are claiming resembles a fungal infection, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The tattoo was designed to look like a scar, and goes over her temple, through her left eyebrow, and eye.
Grimes Talks About Her New Tattoo
Speaking of the new body art, Grimes revealed she'd been planning to get a face tattoo for a decade. She also shared there was "true beauty" and "innovation" in the work the artist did on her.
"Spent like ten years emotionally working up to a face tattoo, but I guess I drew on my face too much and literally no one noticed, not even my parents, not even after the video lol," Grimes noted.
She went on to call her tattoo "novel" and "innovative."
"Excuse the insane pic had to find one without makeup so there wasn't any blue," the singer added.
Followers Go Off On Grimes' Tattoo
Grimes' followers did not hold back regarding their thoughts on her new permanent body art.
Many claimed it looked like ringworm, with one follower writing, "It's the ringworm on her eye, I think."
"Scars aren’t typically round on the face… that looks like ringworm," another wrote.
Still, others were confused about what the tattoo was supposed to be, with one follower noting, "I can't see the tattoo. I see... What looks like a scar?"
"You could have the coolest face tattoo ever, but you have this instead," someone else wrote. "I'm sorry, but I'm so confused."
Yet, another user went even darker, asking Grimes, "Who failed you?"
While many of the comments were negative, Grimes did receive some positive feedback on the tattoo.
"Everyone's so mean, I like it," one supporter stated, while another told her it "looks great" on her.
"Subtle tattoos are so cool," another person shared. "It's a statement without being too intrusive."
Grimes Causes an Uproar With Her New Album Cover
Grimes' tattoo debut comes fresh on the heels of controversy surrounding her revealing her new album cover.
On the cover for her forthcoming project, Artificial Angels, there is a collage of a lot of items, including a Charlie Kirk memorial coin and the meme coin for Iryna Zarutska, the Ukrainian refugee who was murdered in North Carolina in August.
The art also features quotes such as "thou shalt not make a machine in the likeness of a human mind" and "Grimes is in her cringe fascist era."
Some were upset to see Grimes including Kirk on the cover, due to the controversial nature of things he said, while others defended her, insisting it was satire and about internet hysteria.
Over the past years, Grimes has had her share of issues with Musk, including an incident in February where she took to X to share one of their children was having a "medical crisis" and she was unable to reach him.