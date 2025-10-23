Your tip
Vanderpump Rules
EXCLUSIVE: 'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Ariana Madix and Kate Maloney Score Major Win — as Sandwich Shop Nemesis Drops Her Lawsuit Against Pair

photo of Ariana Madix, Penny Davidi, and Katie Maloney
Source: @pennydavidi/Instagram

Ariana Madix, Penny Davidi, and Katie Maloney entered into a business arrangement before opening their restaurant, Something About Her.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 23 2025, Published 2:18 p.m. ET

Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney are off the hook in a lawsuit filed against the pair by a disgruntled Hollywood chef who claims she was pushed out of their embattled sandwich shop, RadarOnline.com can report.

The Vanderpump Rules stars struggled to finally get their West Hollywood eatery, Something About Her, up and running.

Complete Dismissal of Charges

Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney
Source: mega

Davidi sued Madix and Maloney, accusing them off reneging on their deal.

The fancy sandwich shop finally opened last May. Just two months later, in July, Madix and Maloney were sued by celebrity chef and former business partner, Penny Davidi, who accused the owners of reneging on their deal.

But in just-filed court documents obtained by Radar, Davidi suddenly dropped her case, and asked for a complete dismissal "with prejudice."

Davidi's request asked the dismissal to cover the "entire actions of all parties and all causes of action."

Source: @pennydavidi/Instagram

The chef's lawyer, Jonathan Borsuk, exclusively told Radar "the parties have resolved all their disputes," but was not at liberty to go into greater detail.

He did reveal Davidi is already "involved in an entirely different business venture now," and seems ready to move on.

Partnership Problems

vpr lawsuit radar
Source: Los Angeles County Superior Court

Davidi has just filed to dismiss her lawsuit.

Davidi had claimed she, Madix and Maloneythe three of them "entered a partnership" in June of 2023 to "jointly engage in the business of developing, creating, owning, operating, promoting, commercially exploiting, and otherwise profiting and benefiting from" the West Hollywood restaurant.

In the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County, Davidi alleged Madix and Maloney agreed to fork over $7,500 in monthly "management fees" that were to increase to $10K per month beginning in 2024. These payments, according to Davidi, were to continue throughout their partnership — which she claimed was "perpetual."

In her role as "COO/Director of Culinary," Davidi was to "direct, oversee, and supervise culinary and restaurant operations," her complaint said.

She claimed to have had "a host of agreed-upon tasks, responsibilities, participation, and authority in the management of the partnership."

Davidi's Code

photo of penny davidi
Source: @pennydavidi/Instagram

The celebrity chef has moved on to new ventures.

Davidi was credited with dreaming up Something About Her's famous "Greek Goddess" sandwich, though the owners ended up changing its name to "The Meg."

Madix and Maloney announced their plans for the shop in 2022, but its opening was delayed due to "unexpected challenges" like permitting hangups and staffing changes. They finally opened the doors this past May.

Shortly afterward, as RadarOnline.com reported, Davidi threw shade at the establishment, saying the menu had become "underwhelming" in her absence.

Struggle to Open

Photo of Something About Her
Source: mega

Maloney and Madix struggled to get their eatery up and running.

The culinary pro said what Maloney and Madix were serving up was "not her menu" and "not the sandwiches" she created.

Davidi declared: "This is not what I put together. This is not the vision that I had for this place."

Yet she also believed the restaurant was still using practices she implemented, adding: "I can say 50% of the menu are items that I gave them and they changed some things."

The chef expressed doubt about the future success of Something About Her due to Madix and Maloney "not being restaurant operators."

"It's a once-and-done kind of place. It's not a business that can be scaled," she said. "Unfortunately, their overhead is going to be too high and they can’t make enough product."

