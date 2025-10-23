Jimmy Kimmel Admits He 'Prayed' ABC Would 'Cancel' His Late-night Talk Show... One Month After the Network Yanked the Program Over Charlie Kirk Assassination Remarks

Andrew Alford, President of Nexstar's broadcasting division, confirmed the move at the time, saying, "Mr. Kimmel’s comments about the death of Mr. Kirk are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse, and we do not believe they reflect the spectrum of opinions, views, or values of the local communities in which we are located.

"Continuing to give Mr. Kimmel a broadcast platform in the communities we serve is simply not in the public interest at the current time, and we have made the difficult decision to preempt his show in an effort to let cooler heads prevail as we move toward the resumption of respectful, constructive dialogue."

Shortly after the show was taken off the air, it was brought back.

"I do want to make something clear, because it's important to me as a human and that is you understand that it was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man," he shared on his return episode.

"I posted a message on Instagram the day he was killed, sending love to (Kirk's) family and asking for compassion, and I meant it, and I still do, nor was it my intention to blame any specific group for the actions of what was obviously a deeply disturbed individual," he added.

"If the situation was reversed, there's a good chance I'd have felt the same way. I have many friends and family members on the other side who I love and remain close to, even though we don't agree on politics at all, I don't think the murderer who shot Charlie Kirk represents anyone."