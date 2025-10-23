EXCLUSIVE: Johnny Carson Raged in Final Conversation with Brother Before Tragic Death

Carson was open about his smoking habit throughout his career, especially during his 30-year run as host of The Tonight Show.

"I feel guilty ... it's compulsive," the funnyman told Mike Wallace on a 60 Minutes interview in 1979. "I should go to one of those places where they shock you or do something or show you old reruns of Gilligan’s Island to make you give up smoking." Carson, who at times even smoked while on the air, was able to put his bad habit to bed, but it was too late, as the damage had been done.

During the same interview with Wallace, Carson admitted he preferred keeping his life out of the spotlight, as he explained, "I like to keep certain things private. I probably do put up a barrier until I get to know people."

Despite doing his best to stay private, lines were still crossed as Carson received death threats, especially after welcoming Paul R. Ehrlich, the author behind the 1968 book The Population Bomb, which warned readers of the brutal effects of overpopulation, appeared on the show.