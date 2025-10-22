EXCLUSIVE: Johnny Carson Kept Secret List of 'Banned Guests' — Including The One He 'Despised' for Being 'Phony'

"Sometimes, if the difficulties were caused by a guest, the offending party was banned," Malkoff writes in his new book. "Despite persistent rumors, Tonight Show insiders long claimed that the show never had a list of guests who were banned from appearing with Carson."

Malkoff explains: "But the ban list was real. My sources for this are the Tonight staff and crew, NBC employees, and even guests themselves. This includes Peter Lassally, Carson’s producer of twenty-two years.

According to Malkoff, "the list wasn't a physical one kept on paper, though, Burt Reynolds and Rich Little both claimed to have seen a hard copy – there were more than thirty big-name guests whom Carson nixed at some point, though sometimes a banned guest could still appear when a guest host was on duty."

One of the guests who was eventually said to have found himself "banned" was mentalist Uri Geller, who, according to Malkoff, the late-night icon "despised." Geller appeared on the show in August 1973.