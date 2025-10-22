Victoria Beckham Addresses Husband David's 'Affair' Scandal With Assistant Rebecca Loos — 'We've Always Just Ridden the Damn Storm'
Oct. 22 2025, Published 3:16 p.m. ET
Victoria Beckham has addressed her husband David Beckham's 2004 affair scandal with his former personal assistant Rebecca Loos, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Spice Girls alum, 51, opened up about her marriage during a recent appearance on Alex Cooper's hit Call Her Daddy podcast.
Victoria Addresses Marriage Rumors
While the British soccer star, 50, who fiercely denied ever cheating on his wife, did not directly name Loos, he spoke about "horrible" aftermath of the 2004 scandal and the impact it had on his marriage in his Netflix documentary, Beckham.
David said the rumors left him "feeling sick every day."
During the new podcast interview, Cooper asked Victoria: "You've dealt with speculations throughout your whole career about your marriage. I know David touched on this in the documentary. Can you just explain how you and David handled this?"
Victoria claimed the scandals she has faced with her husband have only made their relationship stronger.
Victoria Praises Her Marriage's Resiliency
She told the podcast host: "Do you know... we've had so much thrown at us and we were talking about it because we've recently celebrated our 26th wedding anniversary and by the way, people said it wouldn’t work."
After reiterating they've been married 26 years despite naysayers claims, Victoria added: "We've had so much thrown at us and we've always just been there together and just ridden the damn storm."
The fashion designer then quickly changed the topic to highlight her own personal struggles, such as her eating disorder, which she discussed on her own recently released Netflix documentary, Victoria Beckham.
'Beckham' Netflix Documentary Backlash
Following the release of Beckham, Loos, 46, accused David of "portraying himself as the victim" and made her "look like a liar" by deflecting accountability.
Loos only worked for David for a few months prior to his move to Real Madrid in 2003. She later confessed in a 2004 interview to having an alleged affair with the soccer star, who tied the knot with Victoria in 1999.
She claimed the four-month fling began when David invited her to his hotel room while Victoria was out of town.
Loos reportedly said: "I think it's one thing to keep your private life to yourself. It's another thing to mislead the public. And so many people had forgotten about all of this.
"So many people put all this behind them, this whole affair, the scandal and everything. And he's dragged it back up again in a way that is affecting my reputation."
She added: "I think if he was going to touch on this time and how difficult it was, it would have been really nice for him to have said, 'It was not my proudest time.'"
While Loos slammed David, director Fisher Stevens, 59, dismissed her allegations and claims the soccer star "didn't come clean in the doc."
While Stevens insisted David was transparent about her personal life on camera, he did, however, acknowledge there were some off-limits topics for David which complicated the documentary's filming and editing process.
The director explained: "It was tricky. There was other things I had to cut out because David just wouldn't go there with me."