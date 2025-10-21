Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Brooklyn Beckham

Beckham Family Crisis: Eldest Son Brooklyn Has 'No Interest' Healing Family 'Rift' As Nepo Baby's War with Famous Parents Rages On

Picture of Brooklyn Beckham, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham is in no rush to repair the 'rift' with his parents David and Victoria, as he prefers a 'drama-free life.'

Oct. 21 2025, Published 2:50 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Brooklyn Beckham has "no interest" in healing the rift with his famous family.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the wannabe chef, 26, prefers to "focus on living a peaceful, drama-free life" with his actress wife Nicola Peltz, 30, which is news his parents David and Victoria Beckham will not want to hear.

Article continues below advertisement

Happy In His Own 'World'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Picture of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn is 'content' living in his 'world' with wife Nicola Peltz.

Article continues below advertisement

An insider said: "They've built their own world together and are very content in it.

"They want to let things settle naturally rather than trying to fix something that still feels tense."

The insider further claimed that the "huge rift" between the Beckham clan is ongoing, alleging that Brooklyn is still not in contact with his parents, David and Victoria, or his brothers, Romeo and Cruz Beckham — who he has unfollowed on Instagram.

Brooklyn fueled feud rumors with David and Victoria over the summer when he and Nicola opted out of attending the former soccer pro's 50th birthday party in May.

At the time, it was rumored that Brooklyn was feuding with Romeo over the latter's relationship with his then-girlfriend, Kim Turnbull.

Article continues below advertisement

Staying Away

Picture of Brooklyn Beckham
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn continues to be an absent figure in the lives of his famous family.

Article continues below advertisement

Reports claimed that the eldest Beckham sibling allegedly had a brief romance with Turnbull before meeting Peltz in 2019.

However, the model vehemently denied ever dating Brooklyn in a post shared via her Instagram Stories in June, writing in part that she and the influencer "have never been romantically involved in ANY capacity at ANY point."

"Nothing between us has occurred further than a school friendship at age 16," she added.

Brooklyn was also a no-show at his father's fishing trip, where he was joined by Romeo and Cruz, as part of his 50th birthday celebrations.

The following month, it was claimed Brooklyn wasn't responding to those attempting to reach out to him — and that he even informed his family that he wanted no contact with them.

Article continues below advertisement

Parents' Worse Nightmare

Picture of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham
Source: MEGA

David and Victoria are desperate for Brooklyn to be part of their family again.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Composite photo of Britney Spears and Kevin Federline

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Federline's Prenup Bombshell — Britney Spears' Ex Claims He Was Making Over $500K Per Year... Despite Getting $20K Child Support Per Month In Nasty Divorce

Split photo of Virginia Giuffre, Ghislaine Maxwell

EXCLUSIVE: Virginia Giuffre Recalled Madam Ghislaine Maxwell's Cold Glare as the Epstein Accuser 'Overreacted' to Massaging the Naked Pedophile During First Meeting

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, details of Peltz's alleged feud with her mother-in-law, dating back to her 2022 wedding with Brooklyn, have also surfaced. Reports claimed Victoria ruined the duo's first dance, leading to the actress running out of "the room crying."

Further fueling the rumor mill, Victoria and Beckham were not present when Peltz and Brooklyn renewed their vows in an intimate ceremony in August.

Brooklyn addressed the headlines about his family drama in September, sharing that, despite people saying "negative things," he has a "supportive wife."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of the Beckham family
Source: MEGA

The wannabe chef was again missing for another big family event, the premiere for his mom's new Netflix series.

"Me and her, we just do our thing, we just keep our heads down and work. And we're happy," he explained at the time.

Despite the tension, Victoria recently gave her eldest son a shout-out while giving a speech at the premiere of her new Netflix documentary in London earlier this month.

The three-part docuseries, titled Victoria Beckham, also included a brief cameo from Brooklyn and Peltz amid the family feud.

But the young couple was once again absent from the doc’s glitzy London premiere, leaving the rest of the family to pose up together on the red carpet.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.