Beckham Family Crisis: Eldest Son Brooklyn Has 'No Interest' Healing Family 'Rift' As Nepo Baby's War with Famous Parents Rages On
Oct. 21 2025, Published 2:50 p.m. ET
Brooklyn Beckham has "no interest" in healing the rift with his famous family.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the wannabe chef, 26, prefers to "focus on living a peaceful, drama-free life" with his actress wife Nicola Peltz, 30, which is news his parents David and Victoria Beckham will not want to hear.
Happy In His Own 'World'
An insider said: "They've built their own world together and are very content in it.
"They want to let things settle naturally rather than trying to fix something that still feels tense."
The insider further claimed that the "huge rift" between the Beckham clan is ongoing, alleging that Brooklyn is still not in contact with his parents, David and Victoria, or his brothers, Romeo and Cruz Beckham — who he has unfollowed on Instagram.
Brooklyn fueled feud rumors with David and Victoria over the summer when he and Nicola opted out of attending the former soccer pro's 50th birthday party in May.
At the time, it was rumored that Brooklyn was feuding with Romeo over the latter's relationship with his then-girlfriend, Kim Turnbull.
Staying Away
Reports claimed that the eldest Beckham sibling allegedly had a brief romance with Turnbull before meeting Peltz in 2019.
However, the model vehemently denied ever dating Brooklyn in a post shared via her Instagram Stories in June, writing in part that she and the influencer "have never been romantically involved in ANY capacity at ANY point."
"Nothing between us has occurred further than a school friendship at age 16," she added.
Brooklyn was also a no-show at his father's fishing trip, where he was joined by Romeo and Cruz, as part of his 50th birthday celebrations.
The following month, it was claimed Brooklyn wasn't responding to those attempting to reach out to him — and that he even informed his family that he wanted no contact with them.
Parents' Worse Nightmare
Meanwhile, details of Peltz's alleged feud with her mother-in-law, dating back to her 2022 wedding with Brooklyn, have also surfaced. Reports claimed Victoria ruined the duo's first dance, leading to the actress running out of "the room crying."
Further fueling the rumor mill, Victoria and Beckham were not present when Peltz and Brooklyn renewed their vows in an intimate ceremony in August.
Brooklyn addressed the headlines about his family drama in September, sharing that, despite people saying "negative things," he has a "supportive wife."
"Me and her, we just do our thing, we just keep our heads down and work. And we're happy," he explained at the time.
Despite the tension, Victoria recently gave her eldest son a shout-out while giving a speech at the premiere of her new Netflix documentary in London earlier this month.
The three-part docuseries, titled Victoria Beckham, also included a brief cameo from Brooklyn and Peltz amid the family feud.
But the young couple was once again absent from the doc’s glitzy London premiere, leaving the rest of the family to pose up together on the red carpet.