Trump's Revenge List Exposed: Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama Poised to Face 'Real Legal Trouble' Imminently, White House Insider Spills

In a recent episode of his conservative show, The Benny Show, Johnson claimed, "those communists who accused Donald Trump of crimes are guilty of the crimes in which they are accusing Donald Trump."

He continued rambling: "They will accuse you of the crimes of which they are guilty," and mentioned Letitia James, who previously accused Trump of real estate mortgage crimes.

"It turns out that she has now been caught cold committing those exact same crimes, but far worse than Donald Trump ever committed them," Johnson said. James has been criminally indicted on federal bank fraud charges over a property she purchased in Virginia, and she's also been accused of housing a fugitive inside her home.

Johnson also thinks Obama, 64, and Clinton, 77, will soon be next to meet Trump's petty fist.