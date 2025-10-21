Trump's Revenge List Exposed: Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama Poised to Face 'Real Legal Trouble' Imminently, White House Insider Spills
Oct. 21 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton may soon be facing some serious legal issues, at least that's according to far-right mouthpiece Benny Johnson, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
President Trump seems to have a revenge list and is running down the list of people who did him wrong in his eyes, and several political figures have already gone down since he stepped back into the White House.
Obama and Clinton Next On Trump's Revenge List?
In a recent episode of his conservative show, The Benny Show, Johnson claimed, "those communists who accused Donald Trump of crimes are guilty of the crimes in which they are accusing Donald Trump."
He continued rambling: "They will accuse you of the crimes of which they are guilty," and mentioned Letitia James, who previously accused Trump of real estate mortgage crimes.
"It turns out that she has now been caught cold committing those exact same crimes, but far worse than Donald Trump ever committed them," Johnson said. James has been criminally indicted on federal bank fraud charges over a property she purchased in Virginia, and she's also been accused of housing a fugitive inside her home.
Johnson also thinks Obama, 64, and Clinton, 77, will soon be next to meet Trump's petty fist.
'It Was a Coup'
"Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton and John Brennan, and James Clapper, they're in very hot water because of what they did launching the Russia collusion hoax, raiding Donald Trump's house, and so on and so forth," the podcast host claimed. "It turns out that they've hoaxed themselves directly into some real legal trouble. And we hear that that's going to be heating up quite quickly. Interesting little birdies tell us this."
Earlier this year, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller called for prosecuting Clinton and Obama over a "coup" against Trump through the Russia investigation.
"The Russia collusion hoax against President Trump remains the single greatest hoax... in the history of this country," Miller whined to Fox News. "It was a coup... carried out by the intelligence apparatus of this country, by the deep state... and the Democrat Party."
At the time, Miller also claimed He accused former CIA Director Brennan, Clapper, and California Senator Adam Schiff, as well as others, of knowingly perpetrating the plot.
Bolton and Comey Go Down
"Every single individual actor is now part of that conspiracy," Miller said. "Now is the time... for accountability so that we can reclaim this democracy."
However, it should be noted that Miller and Trump have not seen eye-to-eye in several instances, including Miller's "draconian" plan to keep foreigners out of America.
Meanwhile, two names have been scratched off Trump's revenge list, including Former National Security Adviser John R. Bolton. Bolton has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges accusing him of unlawfully sharing and storing classified national defense information. He has pleaded not guilty.
Bolton, 76, was Trump's national security adviser during Trump’s first term in 2018; however, he bailed after a year of policy disagreements with the administration. Just two years later, Bolton published The Room Where It Happened, a memoir calling out Trump's handling of foreign affairs.
The book led to a legal dispute with the Justice Department over classified material. The other name on the former reality star's list that has been crossed off is former FBI Director James Comey.
Comey was indicted on one count of making a false statement and one count of obstructing a congressional proceeding, charges related to his 2020 testimony before Congress, in which he stated he never ordered anyone at the FBI to leak information.
In response, Comey asked a federal judge to dismiss criminal charges against him, arguing he's the victim of selective prosecution.