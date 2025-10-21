EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Federline's Prenup Bombshell — Britney Spears' Ex Claims He Was Making Over $500K Per Year... Despite Getting $20K Child Support Per Month In Nasty Divorce

Kevin Federline has explosively revealed all the bombshell details of his prenuptial agreement with Britney Spears , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"When your life falls under the spotlight, money has a way of becoming the center of conversation," Federline writes in his memoir You Thought You Knew. "Of course, Britney and I had a prenup, but it was a pretty standard one. There was no 'I want X amount if we split' clause or anything like that, because honestly, when we got married, I didn't give a s--- about money or any of that legal stuff."

Federline noted he was "head over heels" in love with the famous songstress and "completely consumed" by what they "had together."

"I wasn't trying to make demands or secure some big payday if things went south," he continues. "I didn't see an end in sight."