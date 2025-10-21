EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Federline's Prenup Bombshell — Britney Spears' Ex Claims He Was Making Over $500K Per Year... Despite Getting $20K Child Support Per Month In Nasty Divorce
Oct. 21 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Kevin Federline has explosively revealed all the bombshell details of his prenuptial agreement with Britney Spears, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kevin Federline Admits He Had a Prenup With Britney Spears
"When your life falls under the spotlight, money has a way of becoming the center of conversation," Federline writes in his memoir You Thought You Knew. "Of course, Britney and I had a prenup, but it was a pretty standard one. There was no 'I want X amount if we split' clause or anything like that, because honestly, when we got married, I didn't give a s--- about money or any of that legal stuff."
Federline noted he was "head over heels" in love with the famous songstress and "completely consumed" by what they "had together."
"I wasn't trying to make demands or secure some big payday if things went south," he continues. "I didn't see an end in sight."
Kevin Federline Thought His Relationship With Britney Spears Would Be 'Forever'
Federline admitted his lawyer, Mark Kaplan, attempted to warn him that he'd "seen it all before" and "Things could change."
"I thought: That ain't never gonna happen to us – we're meant for each other," Federline writes. "I really believed it, too. I think we both did."
"It felt like drafting up legal documents was just another box to check before we got back to building what we thought would be a forever kind of love," he adds.
How Much Child Support Did Kevin Federline Get From Britney Spears?
So what happened when the pair split?
Federline claimed the court "awarded" him $20,000 a month in child support.
"At the same time, I was receiving alimony, another $20,000 a month, for half the duration of our marriage," he continues in his memoir. "A marriage that lasted two years and change. People hear figures like that and think you're financially set. But the reality is far from that. Raising two young boys in Los Angeles, while maintaining the security and stability they needed, came with a price tag that would make anyone's head spin. The money didn't stretch as far as you'd think."
Federline explained a "lifestyle that matched what the boys were used to with their mother easily ran well over $40,000 a month."
What Is Britney Spears and Her Camp Saying About Kevin Federline's Allegations?
Federline pointed out he was working along the way, even though he stated people "assume" he was "just coasting off" Spears' money.
"Contrary to the tabloid headlines, I wasn't some bum just sitting around waiting for a check. I was out there hustling, grinding, investing – working to build a solid foundation for myself and my kids," he claims.
From all of his work, Federline claimed he was $300,000 to over half a million per year.
In the wake of all of Federline's allegations about Spears, she commented on him on her social media, condemning him for "gaslighting her." Additionally, she called his behavior "hurtful and exhausting."
As for things Federline wrote in his book, she stated they're "white lies" that are "going straight to the bank."
Her representatives also spoke out, calling the book an example of "profiting off her and sadly, it comes after child support has ended. All she cares about are her kids... and their well-being during this sensationalism."