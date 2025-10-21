Your tip
Jeffery Epstein
Exclusive

Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Virginia Giuffre Drops Hints about Sick Pedo's Political Clients in Posthumous Memoir — 'a Multitude of Powerful Men'

split photo of virginia giuffre and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: @lifetime/youtube/mega

Virginia Giuffre spilled Jeffrey Epstein's dark secrets in her memoir.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 21 2025

Virginia Roberts has dropped telling clues at some of the famous political heavyweights she was forced to service at the order of sex predator Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Epstein's most prominent accuser took her life earlier this year, but not before finishing her just-released explosive memoir detailing her horrors.

Photo of Virginia Giuffre
Source: MEGA

Giuffre

Giuffre spilled her secrets working for Epstein in her posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice.

The book includes shocking details of the trafficking and abuse she was subjected to at the hands of Epstein and his lover, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Many of those she accuses of taking advantage of her include celebrities, politicians, and businessmen.

"I came to be trafficked to a multitude of powerful men," she wrote. "Among them were a gubernatorial candidate who was soon to win an election in a Western state and a former U.S. senator."

Giuffre's Famous Clients

Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: mega

Giuffre was Epstein's biggest accuser.

However, Giuffre didn't name anyone specifically and confessed that often, she had no idea who she was with.

She wrote: "Since Epstein usually neglected to introduce me to these men by name, or introduce them at all, I would only learn who some of them were years later, when I studied photographs of Epstein's associates and recognized the faces of those I was forced to have sex with."

While she may not have named names, Giuffre did allege in a 2016 deposition that she was directed to have sex with former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson and former Maine Sen. George Mitchell.

Both men match the details and descriptions in her book, but each has denied her allegations, and neither has ever been charged with any crime.

She Was Convinced She Would 'Die a Sex Slave'

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Giuffre claimed Epstein asked about her 'first time,' prompting the teenager to confess her childhood abuse.

Elsewhere in her disturbing memoir, Giuffre painted a sinister picture of Epstein's sex trafficking network, saying the girls were required to look "childlike" and that her childhood eating disorder was "only encouraged."

She wrote: "In my years with them, they lent me out to scores of wealthy, powerful people. I was habitually used and humiliated — and in some instances, choked, beaten, and bloodied.

"I believed that I might die a sex slave."

Giuffre claimed Epstein subjected her to sadomasochistic sex, which caused her "so much pain that I prayed I would black out."

Giuffre's Nightmares Continued

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Giuffre claimed Epstein asked her questions about her home life and if she was on birth control.

Giuffre also claimed Epstein and the men he trafficked her to – whom she describes as "powerful and greedy" – never used protection.

"Epstein never wore a condom. Neither did the men he and Ghislaine trafficked me to," she wrote. "I was treated like a disposable object, and no one ever thought about what that would do to my body."

The memoir also described Epstein's intimidation tactics. Giuffre alleged after one assault, Epstein showed her a photo of her younger brother and said, "We know where your brother goes to school."

He also warned her never to reveal "what goes on" at his homes. The threats, she says, kept her trapped until she fled his control in 2002.

Though she rebuilt a life in Australia with her husband, Robert, and their three children, Giuffre writes the trauma never left her. During a hospital stay in 2021, she said she was overwhelmed by flashbacks of the men who abused her.

"All feelings of sadness and shame overtook me," she recalled. "I was sick of the nightmares; greedy, heaving men on top of me, men whose faces I recognized and would never forget."

