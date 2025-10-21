EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Virginia Giuffre Drops Hints about Sick Pedo's Political Clients in Posthumous Memoir — 'a Multitude of Powerful Men'

Giuffre also claimed Epstein and the men he trafficked her to – whom she describes as "powerful and greedy" – never used protection.

"Epstein never wore a condom. Neither did the men he and Ghislaine trafficked me to," she wrote. "I was treated like a disposable object, and no one ever thought about what that would do to my body."

The memoir also described Epstein's intimidation tactics. Giuffre alleged after one assault, Epstein showed her a photo of her younger brother and said, "We know where your brother goes to school."

He also warned her never to reveal "what goes on" at his homes. The threats, she says, kept her trapped until she fled his control in 2002.

Though she rebuilt a life in Australia with her husband, Robert, and their three children, Giuffre writes the trauma never left her. During a hospital stay in 2021, she said she was overwhelmed by flashbacks of the men who abused her.

"All feelings of sadness and shame overtook me," she recalled. "I was sick of the nightmares; greedy, heaving men on top of me, men whose faces I recognized and would never forget."