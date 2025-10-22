Your tip
Sean "Diddy" Combs

Diddy Murder Fears Explode: Disgraced Sean Combs Was 'Seconds From Death' After an Inmate Took 'a Knife to His Throat' in Horrific Prison Attack

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was reportedly attacked as he slept in his jail cell.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 22 2025, Updated 3:07 p.m. ET

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was allegedly close to being murdered in his prison cell as he slept, RadarOnline.com can report.

A longtime friend of the incarcerated rapper claimed another inmate in the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center snuck into the disgraced music mogul's cell and held a makeshift knife to his throat.

Photo Sean 'Diddy' Combs, FCI Fort Dix
Source: MEGA

A friend claimed another inmate shoved a shiv against Combs' neck.

Combs' longtime friend and fellow music producer Charlucci Finney revealed the 55-year-old could easily have been killed in the middle of the night.

"He woke up with a knife to his throat," Finney told the Daily Mail. "I don't know whether he fought him off or the guards came, I just know that it happened."

Finney believes the close call was meant to be a warning to the disgraced rap star.

"If this guy had wanted to harm him, Sean would have been harmed. It would only take a second to cut his throat with a weapon and kill him," the friend said.

"It was probably a way to say: 'Next time you ain't gonna be so lucky.' Everything is intimidation. But with Sean, it won't work. Sean is from Harlem."

New Home Wanted

photo of Metropolitan Detention Center
Source: mega

Combs' is currently in a federal prison in New York.

Combs' lawyers have argued for him to be transferred to another facility, worried about just this kind of danger.

RadarOnline.com previously reported the rapper's legal team expressed its concerns about the Metropolitan Detention Center, and its "hellhole conditions," as the disgraced rapper's lawyers claimed his housing is "dreadful" and "inhumane."

Combs' attorney noted: "Several courts in this District have recognized that the conditions at Metropolitan Detention Center are not fit for detention."

Before his trial, Combs' lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, complained about the food the record executive was given.

"I think the food’s probably the roughest part of it (for him)," Agnifilo revealed. "Sometimes, the more you push a person down, the stronger they get. Nobody's OK with staying in jail."

Combs Wants to Move Prison

photo of sean combs
Source: mega

He has asked to be transferred to a different prison.

The global superstar has begged a judge to allow him to spend the rest of his prison sentence at a low-security prison, insisting Fort Dix in New Jersey would be better suited to dealing with his drug issues and allow him to maintain regular communication with his family.

Fort Dix is the largest single federal prison in the United States, housing 4,100 men. The federal correctional institution houses 3,800 inmates, while the minimum security satellite camp next door holds 200 inmates.

It's located at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, just 75 miles outside of New York City.

It's a low-security prison, meaning it has double-fenced perimeters, mostly dormitory or cubicle housing, and "strong work and program components," according to the Bureau of Prisons.

Photo of Johnny Carson

Split photo of Victoria Beckham and Rebecca Loos

photo of Donald Trump
Source: mega

Combs has also asked President Trump for some assistance.

What he's really holding out for is a prized presidential pardon. President Trump confirmed that Combs' camp asked for a pardon, but one doesn't seem to be coming.

"He really thought it was a done deal," a source inside his camp claimed to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it on his Substack. "He was telling people he’d be out in weeks. Now reality’s sinking in."

Shuter was told Combs' team spent "months" hinting about how their allies in Washington, D.C. were "making calls" to the president to secure a pardon.

"Turns out, no one’s returning his calls anymore," the insider claimed.

