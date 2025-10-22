Meghan Markle Suffers Another Blow: 'Diva Duchess' Mocked as 'Embarrassing and Unprofessional' For Sharing Recipe With Spelling Error

The former actress, 44, promoted her As Ever brand by using the crepe mix to make breakfast sandwiches, but the way she spelled the commonly used food word has royal watchers groaning.

"Diva Duchess" Meghan Markle either misspelled a simple meal item or decided to "elevate" the English language, because she's being roasted over her spelling of "sandwich," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Crepe inspo with a savory twist! As ever Crepe Mix, a fried egg + any veggies in your fridge = a fun and elevated take on your favorite breakfast ‘sandwhich,'" she wrote in the caption of a photo showing the item on a plate, along with a glass of champagne.

Royal watchers took notice of how Markle added an extra "h" to sandwich.

The food staple's name has always been credited to John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich, in the 1700s. He was famed for wanting to eat without leaving his gaming table, having meat put between two slices of bread to avoid getting his hands greasy.

Markle got torched online about her spelling of such a basic word.

"Either her freakish attention to detail was switched off for the day, or she doesn't know how to spell. Does she make no effort to copy check?" one person wondered in a Reddit thread devoted to the error.

"It's in quotes – is she trying to be whimsical? Like 'which' ever veggies you have in your fridge?" a second person wondered about the pun-loving former royal.

"Remember how she made a big deal about what hard work 'writing captions' is?" a third user laughed.