Meghan Markle Suffers Another Blow: 'Diva Duchess' Mocked as 'Embarrassing and Unprofessional' For Sharing Recipe With Spelling Error
Oct. 22 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
"Diva Duchess" Meghan Markle either misspelled a simple meal item or decided to "elevate" the English language, because she's being roasted over her spelling of "sandwich," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former actress, 44, promoted her As Ever brand by using the crepe mix to make breakfast sandwiches, but the way she spelled the commonly used food word has royal watchers groaning.
Breakfast Sandwich Spelling Drama Details
"Crepe inspo with a savory twist! As ever Crepe Mix, a fried egg + any veggies in your fridge = a fun and elevated take on your favorite breakfast ‘sandwhich,'" she wrote in the caption of a photo showing the item on a plate, along with a glass of champagne.
Royal watchers took notice of how Markle added an extra "h" to sandwich.
The food staple's name has always been credited to John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich, in the 1700s. He was famed for wanting to eat without leaving his gaming table, having meat put between two slices of bread to avoid getting his hands greasy.
Markle got torched online about her spelling of such a basic word.
"Either her freakish attention to detail was switched off for the day, or she doesn't know how to spell. Does she make no effort to copy check?" one person wondered in a Reddit thread devoted to the error.
"It's in quotes – is she trying to be whimsical? Like 'which' ever veggies you have in your fridge?" a second person wondered about the pun-loving former royal.
"Remember how she made a big deal about what hard work 'writing captions' is?" a third user laughed.
'Just a Crepe'
Her apparent belief that a breakfast sandwich with crepes was a novel idea amused others.
"Isn’t this just…a crepe? I thought that when I go to Paris and get a butter and sugar crepe from the tourist carts at Trocadero, I am just having a crepe…turns out I am having an elevated version of toast! So inspired of me!" a third Reddit user joked.
A person X was critical of Markle's inclusion of a glass of champagne along with the breakfast sandwich.
"Meghan's idea of a breakfast 'sandwhich' (Her drinking habits are affecting her spelling.) How many of you have time to whip up a batch of crepes & fried eggs before getting your kids off to school and heading to work? Which demographic is she after? Unemployed day drinker?" the user griped.
Kitchen Confusion
Markle's spelling mistake came on the heels of her having a major kitchen fail when she used a pair of canning tongs that were clearly upside down.
She was seen in a photo using the rubber ends intended to lift jars out of hot water, with the thick padded sides meant for hands in the pot instead.
The controversial duchess has recently hinted that she may be pivoting away from her attempt to become a lifestyle influencer and domestic goddess, in favor of a new career relaunch into the fashion world.
EXCLUSIVE: Radar's Prince Andrew Files — The 'Fatal Mistake' That Could Lead Disgraced Royal to Be Thrown in Prison As Cops FINALLY Probe Him Over Epstein Scandal
Royal Titles in Jeopardy
Markle may not have her royal title to use in promoting her products much longer, as Prince William is reportedly poised to strip the former Suits star and her husband, Prince Harry, of their Duke and Duchess titles when he becomes king.
Prince Andrew was forced to renounce his dukedom and other royal titles in the wake of continuing controversy surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
William, 43, reportedly wanted to go further and strip all non-working royals of their titles, but held back for the time being, as he didn't want his notoriously non-confrontational and "dying" father, King Charles III, to have to deal with the fallout.