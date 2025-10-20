Meghan Markle's Controversial Solo Paris Appearance Sparks Marriage Trouble With Husband Prince Harry After He Skipped Out on Trip — 'They're Living Separate Lives'
Oct. 20 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle's solo trip to Paris Fashion Week showed further cracks in her marriage to Prince Harry, with the duo leading "separate lives" with different goals for the future, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Markle, 44, sat front row at the Balenciaga show, then later made a controversial video taken near the site where Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, was killed in a car crash in 1997.
Now, the former Suits star wants to take on the fashion world, while Harry's goals remain rooted in his royal past.
'Not on the Same Page'
The couple are "not on the same page with anything right now," an insider claimed about how the duo have no common ground when it comes to their careers and lifestyle.
Markle's trip to Paris and comments made during her solo trip to Washington D.C. for the Fortune Most Powerful Women summit signal that she's ending her attempt at being a domestic goddess, as her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, is likely over.
"Meghan is absolutely pivoting to fashion," the source claimed. "She's always had her eye on designing her own label."
"She’s serious about this,” the spy spilled about how Markle is taking inspiration from former friend Victoria Beckham, who is a "huge influence" in the Duchess of Sussex's decision to pivot her professional aspirations yet again.
However, Beckham, 51, made it clear in her eponymous new Netflix docuseries that creating her own design house came from years and years of hard work, plenty of low points, and unending determination.
'Keeping Their Work Completely Separate'
"Meghan and Harry are keeping their work completely separate. He's more than happy for her to do her lifestyle thing and they both prefer that she’s doing it on her own without him," the insider shared about how the Duke of Sussex has kept out of his wife's attempts at rebranding as a lifestyle influencer and fashion queen.
Markle noted during her October 14 talk with Fortune that, "It was probably most people's assumption that if I was going to go into business, it would be fashion or beauty."
She claimed to have become a "founder" with her flailing As Ever food and wine brand slightly by accident, as she was "making a lot of jam" during the COVID-19 lockdowns. "So it ended up becoming the thing that really was my passion project that I turned into a business."
Markle cryptically added, "But, you know, I think my learns were to continue to give yourself the grace to have to pivot."
Return to Charitable Roots
While Markle focuses on fashion, Harry wants to regain his status in the philanthropic world.
"Harry's desperate to rebuild his reputation and focus on his charity work – and Meghan finally finding her place in the world is only going to help with that," the source explained.
The duke showed how he's already stepping back into the charitable world and doing it without his wife at Kevin Costner's September One805Live fundraiser for Santa Barbara County's first responders.
Harry took the stage solo to speak and present honors to several fire and police workers. At point, Markle sashayed from backstage to stand next to her husband and seemed to make and attempt to hold the microphone. Harry didn't even look at his wife, and she quickly scampered after the embarrassing attempt to insert herself into the prince's time to shine.
Titles Could Be Stripped
Harry and Markle's career problems may not be the most urgent matter facing the duo at the moment, as the duke's estranged brother, Prince William, is reportedly looking to strip the couple of their royal titles as soon as he becomes king, doing the same with other non-working royals.
After William, 43, and King Charles III, successfully got Prince Andrew to renounce his royal titles and honors amid the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein scandal, the Sussexes are next on the list.
Not only does the future King William V plan to do away with the duke and duchess titles, he reportedly will strip them of their "HRH" status as well.
Markle has heavily relied on her royal status as the Duchess of Sussex in her professional and personal endeavors, despite repeatedly stating how much she hated life within the 'institution."