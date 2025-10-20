The couple are "not on the same page with anything right now," an insider claimed about how the duo have no common ground when it comes to their careers and lifestyle.

Markle's trip to Paris and comments made during her solo trip to Washington D.C. for the Fortune Most Powerful Women summit signal that she's ending her attempt at being a domestic goddess, as her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, is likely over.

"Meghan is absolutely pivoting to fashion," the source claimed. "She's always had her eye on designing her own label."

"She’s serious about this,” the spy spilled about how Markle is taking inspiration from former friend Victoria Beckham, who is a "huge influence" in the Duchess of Sussex's decision to pivot her professional aspirations yet again.

However, Beckham, 51, made it clear in her eponymous new Netflix docuseries that creating her own design house came from years and years of hard work, plenty of low points, and unending determination.