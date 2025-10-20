EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas HAVEN'T Split — 'For Once He's Just Enjoying Casual Fling'

Now, with both focused on a no-strings fling, they are also said to have rediscovered what drew them together in the first place – a shared intensity for filmmaking. "Tom has always admired Ana's work ethic," said another source close to the actor.

"She's passionate and fearless, and he loves that energy. There's genuine affection there, but it's evolved into something healthier – a sex only friendship, but one that is rooted in respect."

The pair have been spotted on several occasions during filming, sharing laughs between takes and attending crew dinners together.

"They're just very fond of each other," claimed a source. "They've both moved on personally from the idea they will settle down and start a family, but there's a real bond that's never gone away."

de Armas, who earned critical acclaim for her role in Knives Out and went on to portray Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, has seen her career flourish since their first collaboration. Cruise, meanwhile, continues to dominate the box office with the Mission: Impossible franchise.