EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas HAVEN'T Split — 'For Once He's Just Enjoying Casual Fling'
Oct. 20 2025, Published 7:05 p.m. ET
Tom Cruise has achieved what once seemed a mission impossible – a kinky no-strings-attached relationship with Ana de Armas. RadarOnline.com can reveal the pint-sized Hollywood icon, 63, and the No Time To Die actress, 37, are enjoying a "sex only" relationship after their quiet split, with sources saying telling us the pair have "found a better balance" without worries of marriage or kids.
Cruise and de Armas, who briefly seriously dated for nine months after meeting on the set of Wasp Network in 2019, are not broken up, contrary to other media reports.
A Rebooted Relationship on Their Own Terms
Instead, they have agreed to "reposition" their relationship – to one that boils down to "friends with benefits." They arranged while working together on the upcoming Doug Liman film Deeper.
Insiders say the pair, who ended their serious romance after realizing the "spark had gone," have reconnected on a new casual level.
A source close to them sclaimed: "Tom and Ana have really enjoyed working together again. The time apart seems to have done them good – they're in sync professionally and comfortable around each other in a way that comes from shared history. They have basically now agreed to be friends with benefits."
Ignoring the Pressure from Scientology Circles
The insider added the arrangement will not be to the liking of Cruise's Scientology "brothers" but he doesn't care as he is still "mad for" de Armas.
They claimed: "There’s no tension between them, just mutual respect. They've found a better balance this time, and Tom doesn't think what his Scientology colleagues think. He is finally trying to have fun in his old age."
Cruise and de Armas' original plans for marriage and children is at an end, another source claimed, as both stars have acknowledged their demanding schedules and constant travel made it hard to maintain a romance.
Friends of the couple described the decision not to advance wedding plans as "grown-up and mutual."
Rediscovering Chemistry Through Work
Now, with both focused on a no-strings fling, they are also said to have rediscovered what drew them together in the first place – a shared intensity for filmmaking. "Tom has always admired Ana's work ethic," said another source close to the actor.
"She's passionate and fearless, and he loves that energy. There's genuine affection there, but it's evolved into something healthier – a sex only friendship, but one that is rooted in respect."
The pair have been spotted on several occasions during filming, sharing laughs between takes and attending crew dinners together.
"They're just very fond of each other," claimed a source. "They've both moved on personally from the idea they will settle down and start a family, but there's a real bond that's never gone away."
de Armas, who earned critical acclaim for her role in Knives Out and went on to portray Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, has seen her career flourish since their first collaboration. Cruise, meanwhile, continues to dominate the box office with the Mission: Impossible franchise.
EXCLUSIVE: Mariah Carey's Brother Rips Iconic Singer's 'Betrayals and Malicious Falsehoods' In Fiery Legal Battle — After Claiming She is Trying to 'Destroy' His Reputation
A Mellowed Tom and a Mutual Understanding
Their renewed closeness has reportedly impressed colleagues. One crew member on Deeper said: "You'd never guess they used to date seriously – it's all very professional, but there's definite warmth there too. They clearly get on well, and it makes the set a happier place."
Cruise, who shares 19-year-old daughter Suri with his ex-wife Katie Holmes, has maintained friendships with several former partners over the years, including Nicole Kidman.
Those close to him say his outlook on relationships has shifted with age.
"Tom's in a more reflective place now," said a longtime associate. "He values fun and laughs – everything doesn't have to be romantic and serious anymore. He's mellowing with age. With Ana, he's found a lasting friendship that works.
As for de Armas, friends say she appreciates the renewed connection. "Ana respects Tom deeply," said the source. "They've been through a lot in their own lives, and it shows. They understand each other."