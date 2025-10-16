Tom Cruise 'Splits' From Ana de Armas After Realizing 'Spark Had Gone' Amid Claims 'Top Gun' Star Was ‘Inducting Actress Into Scientology’

The actor was first linked to the Cuban-born star, 37, in February and they went public with their romance in the spring.

But the pair now believe they're better off as pals.

A source said: "Tom and Ana had a good time together but their time as a couple has run its course.

"They are going to remain good friends but they aren't dating anymore.

"They just realised they weren’t going to go the distance and that they are better off as friends.

"The spark had gone between them but they still love each other’s company and they’ve both been really adult about it.

"She's already been cast in his next film, so they will continue to work together."