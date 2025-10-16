Your tip
Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise 'Splits' From Ana de Armas After Realizing 'Spark Had Gone' Amid Claims 'Top Gun' Star Was ‘Inducting Actress Into Scientology’

picture of Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas have ended their relationship after nine months after both realizing the spark is gone.

Oct. 16 2025, Published 5:26 p.m. ET

Tom Cruise has split from Ana de Armas after dating the actress for nine months.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Top Gun star, 63, called off the romance after realizing "the spark had gone," according to reports.

Better Off As Friends

picture of Ana De Armas
Source: MEGA

Ana De Armas and Cruise have agreed to remain friends, according to reports.

The actor was first linked to the Cuban-born star, 37, in February and they went public with their romance in the spring.

But the pair now believe they're better off as pals.

A source said: "Tom and Ana had a good time together but their time as a couple has run its course.

"They are going to remain good friends but they aren't dating anymore.

"They just realised they weren’t going to go the distance and that they are better off as friends.

"The spark had gone between them but they still love each other’s company and they’ve both been really adult about it.

"She's already been cast in his next film, so they will continue to work together."

Whirlwind Romance

picture of Tom Cruise
Source: MEGA

Cruise treated De Armas to numerous romantic trips during their time together.

The A-list pair was seen on a string of dates earlier this year before confirming they were an item when they held hands during a break in Vermont.

In April, Cruise whisked De Armas to Madrid in his private jet as the romance blossomed.

They flew to London by helicopter for her 37th birthday, sharing selfies and describing it as "a fun night out on the town."

De Armas was Cruise's date to David Beckham’s 50th birthday party in May.

This summer they went to an Oasis concert at London’s Wembley Stadium, and took a trip to Spain where they were seen on a yacht.

They are due to star together in supernatural thriller Deeper, and were seen in London rehearsing for their roles.

Embracing Scientology

picture of Ana De Armas
Source: MEGA

The actress had slowly been inducting into Scientology as she saw a future with Cruise.

Their split comes after RadarOnline.com revealed Cruise has slowly been inducting the actress into Scientology

And according to insiders, she was "all in" after dedicating time to studying the church he has championed for decades.

One source told us: "Tom has always been upfront that Scientology comes first in his life, and Ana hasn't pushed back – she's welcomed it.

“She's been sitting down with leading members of the church and taking a real interest.

"For Tom, that means the world. He feels he's finally with someone who won't just tolerate his beliefs, but actually embrace them."

picture of Tom Cruise
Source: MEGA

Cruise has been married three times previously.

Another insider claimed one of the seasons why she was open to Scientology is due to her keenness to settle down with Cruise.

The source said: "Ana has been open with friends that she's ready to marry Tomand that she's genuinely pleased to be embraced by Scientology.

"This isn't an act for his sake – she's truly comfortable getting involved. Some expected her to hold back, but she's made it clear she's confident in her choice and fully committed to the path she's taking."

Cruise, who has previously credited Scientology with saving his life, was married three times before – to Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes – and all three relationships were closely linked to his religious devotion.

