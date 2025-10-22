EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Federline Destroyed Over Claim Britney Spears Ignored Kids and Drunk Dialed Him With Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan — 'He's Reaching'

In his tell-all memoir , You Thought You Knew, Federline pulls back the curtain on many alleged incidents involving Spears to give an inside look at her downward spiral.

Amid Kevin Federline 's shocking allegation that Britney Spears drunk dialed him with some of her closest pals once upon a time, an insider has fired back, slamming his claim, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"They are all so far beyond him. All he can do is live in the past and off Britney!" they added.

In response to the allegation, the trio, who were dubbed the "Bimbo Summit," claimed Federline "is reaching," according to an insider.

"I was in Miami for work, trying to stay focused on my commitments, and I got a call," Federline writes of one such event. "It was her, Paris Hilton , and Lindsay Lohan on the line, drunk as hell, begging me to come over. I could hear (my sons) Preston and Jayden crying in the background. It had to be three or four in the morning. That call was the final straw."

Federline had more to say on the alleged phone call, as he states, "I'd already seen the photos in the tabloids, the ones of her out with them all night, partying at Paris's Malibu place. But hearing my kids crying while she was doing God-knows-what? That was it. Any deep-seated sliver of hope that I'd held onto, that we might still somehow pull it together for the kids, died right then."

He notes it "wasn't a one-time thing either" but was part of a "reckless pattern."

Federline also revealed how hearing his sons crying during the alleged call kept him motivated to fight for them.

"I kept coming across the same stories, the same pictures, the same behavior, over and over," he shares. "She wasn't ready to change, and I couldn't keep waiting for her to figure it out. Every time I started doubting myself, every time it got hard, I replayed those calls in my head, the ones where she was drunk, the ones where I could hear Preston and Jayden crying. That was all the motivation to stay the course."