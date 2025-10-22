EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Federline Destroyed Over Claim Britney Spears Ignored Kids and Drunk Dialed Him With Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan — 'He's Reaching'
Oct. 22 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Amid Kevin Federline's shocking allegation that Britney Spears drunk dialed him with some of her closest pals once upon a time, an insider has fired back, slamming his claim, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In his tell-all memoir, You Thought You Knew, Federline pulls back the curtain on many alleged incidents involving Spears to give an inside look at her downward spiral.
Spears, Lohan, and Hilton Are 'So Far Beyond' Federline
"I was in Miami for work, trying to stay focused on my commitments, and I got a call," Federline writes of one such event. "It was her, Paris Hilton, and Lindsay Lohan on the line, drunk as hell, begging me to come over. I could hear (my sons) Preston and Jayden crying in the background. It had to be three or four in the morning. That call was the final straw."
In response to the allegation, the trio, who were dubbed the "Bimbo Summit," claimed Federline "is reaching," according to an insider.
"They are all so far beyond him. All he can do is live in the past and off Britney!" they added.
The Drunk Call 'Wasn't a One Time Thing'
Federline had more to say on the alleged phone call, as he states, "I'd already seen the photos in the tabloids, the ones of her out with them all night, partying at Paris's Malibu place. But hearing my kids crying while she was doing God-knows-what? That was it. Any deep-seated sliver of hope that I'd held onto, that we might still somehow pull it together for the kids, died right then."
He notes it "wasn't a one-time thing either" but was part of a "reckless pattern."
Federline also revealed how hearing his sons crying during the alleged call kept him motivated to fight for them.
"I kept coming across the same stories, the same pictures, the same behavior, over and over," he shares. "She wasn't ready to change, and I couldn't keep waiting for her to figure it out. Every time I started doubting myself, every time it got hard, I replayed those calls in my head, the ones where she was drunk, the ones where I could hear Preston and Jayden crying. That was all the motivation to stay the course."
Federline Alleged Spears Combined Pills and Alcohol While Pregnant
In his tome, Federline makes other shocking accusations against his ex-wife, including one that the Toxic hitmaker drank while on medication when she was pregnant.
"It was the drinking while pregnant that tripped the first silent alarm in my head. And no, it wasn't heavy drinking, but it was still drinking," Federline writes.
"She was on medication at the same time," he continues. "That mix was... dangerous. F----- up, honestly. You're not supposed to drink when you're on meds like that. A couple of glasses of wine for her would hit like a whole bottle because of the medication. She was taking prescription pills and washing them down with half a bottle, if not more, of wine."
While he insists she wasn't "pounding bottles every night," he says he quickly noticed "something wasn't right."
"But I kept making excuses," he adds. "She got thrown into the spotlight at sixteen. She's been dealing with insane pressure for years."
Spears Fires Back at Federline's Book
Following his book release, Britney took to slamming him on her social media.
"The constant gaslighting from ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting," she noted.
As for the allegations in the book, Spears said they're "white lies" that are "going straight to the bank."
"I am the only one who genuinely gets hurt here," she elaborated. "I will always love them, and if you really know me, you won’t pay attention to the tabloids of my mental health and drinking."