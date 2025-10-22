EXCLUSIVE: Inside Britney Spears' Mom's Secret Intervention on Daughter — 'I Could Tell She Was Frightened… For Her Daughter,' Ex K-Fed Reveals

"Her family had already started talking to her, trying to convince her to go to rehab," Federline says. "I wasn't part of the initial conversation; but when I walked in, I could see how serious everything was. She'd been crying, and everyone around her looked worn down, like this had been building for a long time."

Federline notes there was "love" in the room, but it was "shadowed with fear" of what could potentially occur if she didn't go to a rehab facility.

When it was time for him to take the kids, he says Britney was "crying" as she was "scared" she would lose everything. He explains he told her it was "okay" and that he would bring their children to see her.

"As much as I wanted to believe this could be the turning point, the reality was already clear to me," he continues. "Her lawyers had tried to downplay things, claiming it was just an Adderall prescription issue. But I'd seen too much to believe that. The late nights, the partying, the photos splashed across every tabloid. Her family knew it, too. Everyone in that room knew she needed help, and this intervention was their way of trying to save her."