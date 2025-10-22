Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Britney Spears
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Britney Spears' Mom's Secret Intervention on Daughter — 'I Could Tell She Was Frightened… For Her Daughter,' Ex K-Fed Reveals

Composite photo of Lynne Spears and Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Lynne Spears orchestrated a secret intervention for Britney Spears at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 22 2025, Published 11:07 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

As pop music's onetime princess began to spiral, Britney Spears had a secret intervention planned for her, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

In Kevin Federline's new memoir, You Thought You Knew, the troubled singer's ex-husband discussed how he got a call he got from Spears' mother, Lynne Spears, 70, who had planned the secret meeting to confront Britney, 43, and try to get her help.

Article continues below advertisement

Kevin Federline Was Called by Lynne Spears About an Intervention for Britney

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Britney Spears and Lynne Spears
Source: MEGA

Kevin Federline said Lynne Spears said she wasn't sure how an intervention for Britney Spears would go.

Federline writes: "Before it all came undone, there was this moment when I thought maybe, just maybe, things could turn around. It came out of nowhere: a call from her mom, telling me to get to the Beverly Hills Hotel. Fast. She said there was going to be an intervention, and I needed to pick up Preston and Jayden."

While the Toxic singer's ex claims he was unaware of what was happening, he says there was an "urgency" in Lynne's voice that conveyed this was "serious."

"I could tell she was frightened – frightened for her daughter and what was happening in her life," he continues. "She said they needed me to take the boys because they weren't sure how things would go. I didn't ask questions. I just went."

Upon arriving at the hotel, Federline notes there was a "weight in the room" with a "deep, somber energy" which felt like "everyone was bracing for something."

Article continues below advertisement

The Interevention Was an Attempt to 'Save' Britney Spears

Photo of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Kevin Federline recalls Britney Spears 'crying' and being 'scared' when it was time for him to take their children out of her hotel room at the intervention.

"Her family had already started talking to her, trying to convince her to go to rehab," Federline says. "I wasn't part of the initial conversation; but when I walked in, I could see how serious everything was. She'd been crying, and everyone around her looked worn down, like this had been building for a long time."

Federline notes there was "love" in the room, but it was "shadowed with fear" of what could potentially occur if she didn't go to a rehab facility.

When it was time for him to take the kids, he says Britney was "crying" as she was "scared" she would lose everything. He explains he told her it was "okay" and that he would bring their children to see her.

"As much as I wanted to believe this could be the turning point, the reality was already clear to me," he continues. "Her lawyers had tried to downplay things, claiming it was just an Adderall prescription issue. But I'd seen too much to believe that. The late nights, the partying, the photos splashed across every tabloid. Her family knew it, too. Everyone in that room knew she needed help, and this intervention was their way of trying to save her."

Article continues below advertisement

Kevin Federlnie Had 'Mixed Emotions' Leaving the Intervention for Britney Spears

Photo of Kevin Federline
Source: MEGA

Kevin Federline said his kids were 'too young to understand what was happening' at the intervention for Britney Spears.

Upon departing the hotel with his sons, Federline notes he was left with a "mix of emotions," as well as "relief that they were going with me. Sadness for what she was going through. And hope that this would be the moment that changed everything."

"She hugged them goodbye," he adds, "and I could see how much it hurt her. It wasn't easy for any of us. Driving home, I kept telling myself this was the right thing to do."

Federline explains his kids were "too young to understand what was happening," but he saw "confusion" in their faces.

"It broke my heart, but I had to focus on the fact that they were okay now," he concludes of the situation.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Hilaria Baldwin Alec Baldwin

EXCLUSIVE: Hilaria 'Desperate' to Bust a Move! Baldwin Begged Producers to Be on 'DWTS' as Family Struggles Financially Due to Alec's Fatal Movie Set Shooting — 'She Wasn’t Even on the List!'

A Justice Department report slammed food conditions at FCI Tallahassee before Maxwell's move to FPC Bryan.

EXCLUSIVE: Ghislaine's Gorging on the Grub! Convicted Madam Maxwell, 63, Packed on 30 Pounds After Being Moved From Tallahassee Prison to Cushy 'Club Fed' in Texas

Britney Spears Responds to Kevin Federline's Book

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Kevin Federline and Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears said Kevin Federline's book is full of 'white lies.'

Amid Federline's book being released, Britney took to slamming him on her social media.

"The constant gaslighting from ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting," she stated.

As for the content in the book, Spears said they're "white lies" that are "going straight to the bank."

"I am the only one who genuinely gets hurt here," she elaborated. "I will always love them, and if you really know me, you won’t pay attention to the tabloids of my mental health and drinking."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.