EXCLUSIVE: Inside Britney Spears' Mom's Secret Intervention on Daughter — 'I Could Tell She Was Frightened… For Her Daughter,' Ex K-Fed Reveals
Oct. 22 2025, Published 11:07 a.m. ET
As pop music's onetime princess began to spiral, Britney Spears had a secret intervention planned for her, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
In Kevin Federline's new memoir, You Thought You Knew, the troubled singer's ex-husband discussed how he got a call he got from Spears' mother, Lynne Spears, 70, who had planned the secret meeting to confront Britney, 43, and try to get her help.
Kevin Federline Was Called by Lynne Spears About an Intervention for Britney
Federline writes: "Before it all came undone, there was this moment when I thought maybe, just maybe, things could turn around. It came out of nowhere: a call from her mom, telling me to get to the Beverly Hills Hotel. Fast. She said there was going to be an intervention, and I needed to pick up Preston and Jayden."
While the Toxic singer's ex claims he was unaware of what was happening, he says there was an "urgency" in Lynne's voice that conveyed this was "serious."
"I could tell she was frightened – frightened for her daughter and what was happening in her life," he continues. "She said they needed me to take the boys because they weren't sure how things would go. I didn't ask questions. I just went."
Upon arriving at the hotel, Federline notes there was a "weight in the room" with a "deep, somber energy" which felt like "everyone was bracing for something."
The Interevention Was an Attempt to 'Save' Britney Spears
"Her family had already started talking to her, trying to convince her to go to rehab," Federline says. "I wasn't part of the initial conversation; but when I walked in, I could see how serious everything was. She'd been crying, and everyone around her looked worn down, like this had been building for a long time."
Federline notes there was "love" in the room, but it was "shadowed with fear" of what could potentially occur if she didn't go to a rehab facility.
When it was time for him to take the kids, he says Britney was "crying" as she was "scared" she would lose everything. He explains he told her it was "okay" and that he would bring their children to see her.
"As much as I wanted to believe this could be the turning point, the reality was already clear to me," he continues. "Her lawyers had tried to downplay things, claiming it was just an Adderall prescription issue. But I'd seen too much to believe that. The late nights, the partying, the photos splashed across every tabloid. Her family knew it, too. Everyone in that room knew she needed help, and this intervention was their way of trying to save her."
Kevin Federlnie Had 'Mixed Emotions' Leaving the Intervention for Britney Spears
Upon departing the hotel with his sons, Federline notes he was left with a "mix of emotions," as well as "relief that they were going with me. Sadness for what she was going through. And hope that this would be the moment that changed everything."
"She hugged them goodbye," he adds, "and I could see how much it hurt her. It wasn't easy for any of us. Driving home, I kept telling myself this was the right thing to do."
Federline explains his kids were "too young to understand what was happening," but he saw "confusion" in their faces.
"It broke my heart, but I had to focus on the fact that they were okay now," he concludes of the situation.
Britney Spears Responds to Kevin Federline's Book
Amid Federline's book being released, Britney took to slamming him on her social media.
"The constant gaslighting from ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting," she stated.
As for the content in the book, Spears said they're "white lies" that are "going straight to the bank."
"I am the only one who genuinely gets hurt here," she elaborated. "I will always love them, and if you really know me, you won’t pay attention to the tabloids of my mental health and drinking."