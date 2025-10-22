Your tip
Cheryl Hines

Cheryl Hines Left 'In A State of Shock and Distress' By Olivia Nuzzi's Tell-All Memoir Which 'Blindsided' Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

picture of Cheryl Hines
Source: MEGA

Cheryl Hines was left 'in a state of shock and distress' by the release of her husband's alleged mistress's new book.

Oct. 22 2025, Updated 8:02 a.m. ET

Cheryl Hines was left "in a state of shock and distress" by the release of Olivia Nuzzi's tell-all memoir, according to new claims.

RadarOnline.com can reveal her husband Robert Kennedy Jr., who allegedly had a "non-physical affair" with the 32-year-old journalist, was "blindsided" by its release.

RFK Jr. 'Blindsided' By Release

picture of Robert Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines
Source: MEGA

Kennedy was also 'blindsided' by the release of Olivia Nuzzi's tell-all memoir.

The contents of the book, titled American Canto, is reportedly going to make Kennedy, 71, struggle to survive "with his marriage and job intact" once the book is released in December.

Insiders claim the power couple "fear the revelations" that may be coming in the memoir.

A source said: "Bobby and Cheryl initially went through marital hell last year when the affair was first revealed.

"She even considered divorce for a time, but they've since reconciled and have been relieved that the scandal had seemingly blown over.

"Cheryl eventually and emphatically believed, without reservation, Bobby's denial" that he had an intimate relationship with Nuzzi.

'Sexually Charged Texts'

picture of Olivia Nuzzi
Source: MEGA

Nuzzi's book will reportedly contain 'sexually charged' texts between herself and Kennedy.

She even rejected Kennedy's proposal that they pretend to be separated once the affair became public last year, as RadarOnline.com revealed this week.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star, 60, called the proposal "a very sweet notion but... I didn't think that was helpful."

"For a couple to say, ''Maybe we should just say we're not with each other anymore and our lives would be easier'' That's pretty dramatic and pretty extreme," she said.

But she insisted that the offer came from a place of concern, and ultimately brought them closer together.

"You're in these unique situations that nobody else can imagine," she said.

Moving On

picture of Cheryl Hines

Hines thought her husband's 'sexting' scandal had blown over.

Hines then continued to appear with her husband publicly at major events, but reportedly declined to live in a Georgetown home the couple purchased, citing discomfort with the political spotlight.

When she was then asked about the rumors over the affair, Hines said she was not concerned.

Meanwhile, for Nuzzi, the allegations of an affair led her to lose her job as the Washington correspondent for New York Magazine — despite the outlet saying it found "no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias" in her reporting on the then-presidential candidate.

Her engagement to fellow journalist Ryan Lizza also ended after the allegations came to light.

picture of Robert Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines
Source: MEGA

Kennedy will struggle to keep his relationship and job after book release, claim sources.

In court documents, Lizza claimed that Kennedy wanted to "possess," "control" and "impregnate" his then-fiancee.

He also alleged that Nuzzi had privately described Kennedy as a "sex addict" and that their affair was "toxic, unhealthy, stupid, psychotic, crazy (and) indefensible."

Lizza even claimed Kennedy used his "huge power" to manipulate Nuzzi, who in turn has accused Lizza of threats and blackmails — though she later withdrew the claims.

Her new book is now set to delve into her relationship with Lizza, and will cover her decade covering President Donald Trump.

It will even include information she pulled from hours of recorded interviews between the president and herself, as well as "sexually charged text messages" between herself and Kennedy.

