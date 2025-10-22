Cheryl Hines Left 'In A State of Shock and Distress' By Olivia Nuzzi's Tell-All Memoir Which 'Blindsided' Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

RadarOnline.com can reveal her husband Robert Kennedy Jr. , who allegedly had a "non-physical affair" with the 32-year-old journalist, was "blindsided" by its release.

Cheryl Hines was left "in a state of shock and distress" by the release of Olivia Nuzzi's tell-all memoir , according to new claims.

Kennedy was also 'blindsided' by the release of Olivia Nuzzi's tell-all memoir.

The contents of the book, titled American Canto, is reportedly going to make Kennedy, 71, struggle to survive "with his marriage and job intact" once the book is released in December.

Insiders claim the power couple "fear the revelations" that may be coming in the memoir.

A source said: "Bobby and Cheryl initially went through marital hell last year when the affair was first revealed.

"She even considered divorce for a time, but they've since reconciled and have been relieved that the scandal had seemingly blown over.

"Cheryl eventually and emphatically believed, without reservation, Bobby's denial" that he had an intimate relationship with Nuzzi.