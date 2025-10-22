Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Hilaria 'Desperate' to Bust a Move! Baldwin Begged Producers to Be on 'DWTS' as Family Struggles Financially Due to Alec's Fatal Movie Set Shooting — 'She Wasn’t Even on the List!'

Hilaria Baldwin Alec Baldwin
Source: MEGA

Hilaria Baldwin begged producers for a 'DWTS' role as her family faces financial strain after Alec's tragedy.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 22 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Hilaria Baldwin has labeled her Dancing With the Stars debut destiny – but it's more like desperate, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Insiders said actor Alec Baldwin's strangely Spanish-accented American wife begged to get onto that high-profile dance floor for the current season 34.

Hilaria 'Wasn't On The List'

Hilaria Baldwin reportedly begged producers for a last-minute spot on 'Dancing With the Stars.'
Source: MEGA

"She was never at the top of their list," said a production insider.

"Honestly, she wasn't even ON the list. But when a star bailed at the last minute, they needed a body – and Hilaria was standing by with her dance shoes already packed."

The 41-year-old mom of seven quietly campaigned for months, sources said, including dropping TikToks of salsa spins with hubby Alec and DM'ing producers as if her cha-cha depended on it.

"She wanted DWTS more than DWTS wanted her," laughed another insider. "It was less fate, more full-court press."

Producers who were scrambling for a buzzy last-minute replacement finally decided to give her a whirl.

Insiders said Baldwin, whose dancing partner is Gleb Savchenko, joined 'DWTS' after another contestant abruptly quit.
Source: MEGA

"Between Alec's legal drama, her fake-Spanish-accent scandal, and her influencer antics, Hilaria comes with ready-made headlines," explained a source. "That's catnip for reality TV."

Hilaria admitted the call came "very last minute" – but is spinning it as a magical twist of fate.

Before being eliminated, an insider said she was "not the producers' dream contestant," however, she was "desperate enough."

Season 34 of DWTS kicked off on September 16 and before Hilaria was kicked off, her celeb rivals included zookeeper Robert Irwin, influencer Alix Earle and Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck.

