Alec Baldwin Is Quarantining in Another House Amid Hilaria Baldwin’s Ongoing Accent Controversy The actor has reportedly been living near his wife and their kids 'for months.'

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Alec Baldwin is staying safe and quarantining in a separate house from his kids and wife, Hilaria Baldwin, amid her ongoing accent controversy.

A source confirmed to Us Weekly on Tuesday, January 12, that the actor has been living in a different home in Amagansett, New York, “for months” while he “goes back and forth to the city.” New York Post’s Page Six also reported on Tuesday that the 30 Rock alum’s current rental house is about a mile away from the Baldwin’s Hamptons’ home. The actor, 62, previously addressed the living arrangement in a December 2020 Instagram video, explaining that he stays at “guesthouse that’s near our house.”

“I go into New York and work a little bit and come back and have to quarantine here for a few days,” he explained to his millions of followers at the time. “It’s not a lot of fun.”

News of Alec’s living situation comes weeks after he defended Hilaria publicly on social media following questions about her heritage. In December 2020, a social media user claimed the yoga instructor has been engaged in a “decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person.”

“People feel that they can say anything … They say things, no profile picture very often, sometimes yes, no identifying features there, hidden behind the anonymity of social media, they want to just shoot it all over you and spray it all over you, their venom and their hate,” Alec said eight-minute IGTV video. “There’s things that have been said lately about people that I love, that I care about deeply, which are ridiculous.”

At the time, Hilaria also addressed the controversy explaining that she “was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain.”

“We celebrate both cultures in our home — Alec and I are raising our children bilingual, just as I was raised. This is very important to me. I understand that my story is a little different, but it is mine, and I’m very proud of it,” she wrote on Instagram. “It’s not something I’m playing at … I want that to be very, very clear.”