EXCLUSIVE: Ghislaine's Gorging on the Grub! Convicted Madam Maxwell, 63, Packed on 30 Pounds After Being Moved From Tallahassee Prison to Cushy 'Club Fed' in Texas
Oct. 22 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Jailbird Ghislaine Maxwell – the convicted madam of dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein – is gorging on better grub at her new prison home in Texas and has packed on nearly 30 pounds of pudge, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In August 2025, Maxwell was transferred from a federal correctional institution in Tallahassee, Florida – where she'd served three years of her two-decade sentence for sex trafficking for serving up innocent minors to her fat-cat boss – to a minimum-security federal prison camp in Bryan, Texas.
Ghislaine 'Packing On The Pounds'
The move came weeks after the 63-year-old gabbed about Epstein and his dealings to U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.
During her 2021 trial, Maxwell was held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., where officials said the 5-foot-7 felon's weight fluctuated between 130 and 140 pounds and pooh-poohed her claims of malnutrition.
While at FCI Tallahassee, the socialite appeared even skinnier as she was spotted running around a track that rings the facility.
A 50-page report by the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of the Inspector General bashed the Sunshine State prison for the conditions of its food and claimed investigators found "moldy bread," "discolored and rotting vegetables in a food preparation refrigerator" and "evidence of rodent droppings, as well as bags of cereal with insects in them."
Since moving to FPC Bryan, whose inmates include Real Housewife fraudster Jen Shah and Theranos scammer Elizabeth Holmes, sources said Ghislaine seems much happier with her new menu, so much so that she's now crushing the scales at an estimated 160 pounds.