EXCLUSIVE: Ghislaine's Gorging on the Grub! Convicted Madam Maxwell, 63, Packed on 30 Pounds After Being Moved From Tallahassee Prison to Cushy 'Club Fed' in Texas

Jailbird Ghislaine Maxwell – the convicted madam of dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein – is gorging on better grub at her new prison home in Texas and has packed on nearly 30 pounds of pudge, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In August 2025, Maxwell was transferred from a federal correctional institution in Tallahassee, Florida – where she'd served three years of her two-decade sentence for sex trafficking for serving up innocent minors to her fat-cat boss – to a minimum-security federal prison camp in Bryan, Texas.