Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Ghislaine Maxwell
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Ghislaine's Gorging on the Grub! Convicted Madam Maxwell, 63, Packed on 30 Pounds After Being Moved From Tallahassee Prison to Cushy 'Club Fed' in Texas

A Justice Department report slammed food conditions at FCI Tallahassee before Maxwell's move to FPC Bryan.
Source: MEGA

A Justice Department report slammed food conditions at FCI Tallahassee before Maxwell's move to FPC Bryan.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 22 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Jailbird Ghislaine Maxwell – the convicted madam of dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein – is gorging on better grub at her new prison home in Texas and has packed on nearly 30 pounds of pudge, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In August 2025, Maxwell was transferred from a federal correctional institution in Tallahassee, Florida – where she'd served three years of her two-decade sentence for sex trafficking for serving up innocent minors to her fat-cat boss – to a minimum-security federal prison camp in Bryan, Texas.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Ghislaine 'Packing On The Pounds'

Article continues below advertisement
Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly gained weight after transferring to a Texas prison following her chat with U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.
Source: MEGA

Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly gained weight after transferring to a Texas prison following her chat with U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

Article continues below advertisement

The move came weeks after the 63-year-old gabbed about Epstein and his dealings to U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

During her 2021 trial, Maxwell was held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., where officials said the 5-foot-7 felon's weight fluctuated between 130 and 140 pounds and pooh-poohed her claims of malnutrition.

While at FCI Tallahassee, the socialite appeared even skinnier as she was spotted running around a track that rings the facility.

Article continues below advertisement
A Justice Department report slammed food conditions at FCI Tallahassee before Maxwell's move to FPC Bryan.
Source: MEGA, METROPOLITAN DETENTION CENTER BROOKLYN

A Justice Department report slammed food conditions at FCI Tallahassee before Maxwell's move to FPC Bryan.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
sunday rose, nicole kidman

EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman's Heartbreaking Regret About Estranged Daughter Isabella’s Teen Years Revealed... as She Struggles With Sunday Rose, 17, Growing Up

A baby raccoon

EXCLUSIVE: Dumpster-Diving Baby Raccoon Saved After Nurse Performed CPR on Critter Who Stopped Breathing After Consuming Booze-soaked Peaches... and Was Given Fluids to Sober Up

A 50-page report by the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of the Inspector General bashed the Sunshine State prison for the conditions of its food and claimed investigators found "moldy bread," "discolored and rotting vegetables in a food preparation refrigerator" and "evidence of rodent droppings, as well as bags of cereal with insects in them."

Since moving to FPC Bryan, whose inmates include Real Housewife fraudster Jen Shah and Theranos scammer Elizabeth Holmes, sources said Ghislaine seems much happier with her new menu, so much so that she's now crushing the scales at an estimated 160 pounds.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.