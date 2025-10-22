Bombshell Twist in Nicole Kidman's Split from Keith Urban: Insider Reveals the Couple Could Reconcile — But Only On One Condition

However, according to sources, Kidman is not opposed to giving the relationship another go but will only consider a reconciliation if Urban, 57, has not moved on with anyone else.

Since their split was confirmed last month, Urban has been linked with a series of women, namely his guitarist Maggie Baugh, and an unnamed music publicist claimed it was an open secret in Nashville that the singer was dating again.

But if that's not the case, Kidman does see a route back into the relationship.

An insider told The Daily Mail: "She would get back with him in a heartbeat."