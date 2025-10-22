Your tip
Bombshell Twist in Nicole Kidman's Split from Keith Urban: Insider Reveals the Couple Could Reconcile — But Only On One Condition

picture of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman would consider getting back with Keith Urban according to her pals, but only on one condition.

Oct. 22 2025, Published 7:08 a.m. ET

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split has taken a shock twist, as insiders claim the Aussie is willing to get back together with the rocker.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Eyes Wide Shut star, 58, was left totally "blindsided" by Urban’s bid to end their 19-year marriage, but it was the actress who kickstarted divorce proceedings.

'She Would Get Back With Him In A Heartbeat'

picture of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Source: MEGA

Kidman says if Urban hasn't moved on with anybody else, she would get back with him.

However, according to sources, Kidman is not opposed to giving the relationship another go but will only consider a reconciliation if Urban, 57, has not moved on with anyone else.

Since their split was confirmed last month, Urban has been linked with a series of women, namely his guitarist Maggie Baugh, and an unnamed music publicist claimed it was an open secret in Nashville that the singer was dating again.

But if that's not the case, Kidman does see a route back into the relationship.

An insider told The Daily Mail: "She would get back with him in a heartbeat."

Relationship Rumors

picture of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Source: MEGA

Urban has been linked with a string of women since his marriage ended.

Kidman and Urban share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

The Aussie also has two adult children adopted during her first marriage to actor Tom Cruise, Isabella and Connor, now aged in their 30s.

The former couple were reportedly working through their marriage issues before the split was confirmed, and Kidman was said to be confident of patching up their differences — which is why she was left "blindsided" by the separation.

With rumors continuing to swirl regarding Urban dating again, Kidman’s inner circle are anticipating seeing him with a new, younger, woman on his arm.

Anticipating Seeing New Woman On His Arm

picture of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Source: MEGA

Kidman's pals are primed for seeing Urban with a new partner.

And as unconfirmed rumours swirl around Nashville that Urban may be dating again after his separation, Kidman's loved ones are now anticipating that they might soon see a new, younger woman on his arm.

It echoes previous claims, attributed to an insider around the time the split was first made public, that a reconciliation was a dim hope, but still unlikely.

A source said: "There was a lot of love between the two and they might not divorce, but there is a world that they both live where neither of them are in it.

"Keith and Nicole have been together for decades and there is a world (in) which they can reconcile, but the way their pairing is now, it is not a couple."

Photo of Lenny Kravitz
Source: MEGA

Kidman has reignited her spark with former fiancé Lenny Kravitz.

RadarOnline.com revealed this week that amid Urban’s links with other women, Kidman is reigniting her spark with former fiancé Lenny Kravitz – more than 20 years after their whirlwind engagement.

Accusing to pals, the actress embraces what friends are calling a "revenge romance era" following her high-profile split from Urban.

A source said: "Nicole and Lenny go way back.

"What they had was real love, and that connection between them has never really faded. People who know them both say the spark is still there."

Kidman and Kravitz, now 61, first began dating in 2003 after the actress rented his Manhattan apartment. Their relationship quickly became serious – she later revealed during the Big Little Lies press tour the two were engaged.

Speaking about working with Kravitz's daughter, Zoë, on the HBO series, she said: "I was engaged to her father. It's all in the family! I love Lenny, he's a great guy."

