EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman's Heartbreaking Regret About Estranged Daughter Isabella’s Teen Years Revealed... as She Struggles With Sunday Rose, 17, Growing Up
Oct. 22 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Nicole Kidman's eldest daughter with Keith Urban, Sunday Rose, has launched a glittery modeling career, but insiders have claimed the actress still regrets missing her estranged daughter Isabella's teen years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Big Little Lies star divorced Isabella Cruise's dad, Tom Cruise, in 2001, when Bella was just 8. Afterward, now 32-year-old Bella and her younger brother Connor Cruise lived with their superstar father.
Nicole's Motherhood Struggles
After losing out on Bella's teenage years, Kidman, 58, confessed it's been tough to watch Sunday, 17, spread her wings.
"It's a push-pull. I don't want to hold Sunday back because I don't want to be coddling her," the Oscar winner admitted.
An insider added: "It's understandable why this would be a difficult process for Nicole. But as Sunday always likes to remind her, Kidman had already starred in BMX Bandits by the time she was 16."
Sunday said a catwalk career has always been her dream but her parents insisted she follow two rules.
"The first was that I couldn't explore any kind of fashion work until I was 16, and the second is that school always has to come first, which at first I hated, but I am actually really glad that I have these rules in place because it keeps me in a good mindset," she said.
Sunday's first runway gig was the Miu Miu show in Paris in October 2024, when she was 16. She recently hit a string of A-list parties at New York Fashion Week.
For now, Kidman and Urban, 57 – who also share daughter Faith Margaret, 14 – are focused on putting Sunday on the right path, said the insider.
Nepo Baby Fears For Sunday Rose
"Nicole and Keith don't want Sunday turning into some kind of diva nepo-baby nightmare," said the insider.
"They're struggling to find the right balance between keeping her safe and not inciting a rebellion."
But Sunday is impatient, added the source.
"She's very serious about a career in fashion," said the source. "She knows the pitfalls of fame, and her dad's rehab stories are enough to keep her on track."
As Sunday Rose focuses on her fashion career, Kidman and Urban are also navigating a divorce.