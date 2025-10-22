EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman's Heartbreaking Regret About Estranged Daughter Isabella’s Teen Years Revealed... as She Struggles With Sunday Rose, 17, Growing Up

After losing out on Bella's teenage years, Kidman, 58, confessed it's been tough to watch Sunday, 17, spread her wings.

"It's a push-pull. I don't want to hold Sunday back because I don't want to be coddling her," the Oscar winner admitted.

An insider added: "It's understandable why this would be a difficult process for Nicole. But as Sunday always likes to remind her, Kidman had already starred in BMX Bandits by the time she was 16."

Sunday said a catwalk career has always been her dream but her parents insisted she follow two rules.