EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman 'Set to Reunite With Old Flame Lenny Kravitz' As She Embarks On 'Revenge Romances' Plan In Wake of Painful Keith Urban Split

"Nicole and Lenny go way back," a friend of the actress said. "What they had was real love, and that connection between them has never really faded. People who know them both say the spark is still there."

Kidman and Kravitz, now 61, first began dating in 2003 after the actress rented his Manhattan apartment. Their relationship quickly became serious – she later revealed during the Big Little Lies press tour the two were engaged.

Speaking about working with Kravitz's daughter, Zoë, on the HBO series, she said, "I was engaged to her father. It's all in the family! I love Lenny, he's a great guy."

At the time, their romance fizzled out just months after they spent Thanksgiving together in Miami, reportedly because they were at "different stages of life." A former associate of Kravitz said, "Lenny was deep in his rock'n'roll lifestyle back then – always on the road, making music, and caught up in the scene. Nicole, on the other hand, was looking for stability and a family. They were simply at different points in their lives."