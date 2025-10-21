EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman 'Set to Reunite With Old Flame Lenny Kravitz' As She Embarks On 'Revenge Romances' Plan In Wake of Painful Keith Urban Split
Oct. 21 2025, Published 7:40 p.m. ET
Nicole Kidman is reigniting her spark with former fiancé Lenny Kravitz – more than 20 years after their whirlwind engagement – as the actress embraces what friends are calling a "revenge romance era" following her high-profile split from country star Keith Urban. As RadarOnline.com reported, the 58-year-old Oscar winner left fans reeling last month when she filed for divorce from her husband Urban, 57, after nearly two decades of marriage.
The pair, who married in Sydney in 2006, share two daughters – Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. Sources close to the Moulin Rouge! star claimed while the separation has been painful, Kidman is determined to focus on rediscovering herself – and perhaps, on rekindling an old flame.
Reigniting a Past Love
"Nicole and Lenny go way back," a friend of the actress said. "What they had was real love, and that connection between them has never really faded. People who know them both say the spark is still there."
Kidman and Kravitz, now 61, first began dating in 2003 after the actress rented his Manhattan apartment. Their relationship quickly became serious – she later revealed during the Big Little Lies press tour the two were engaged.
Speaking about working with Kravitz's daughter, Zoë, on the HBO series, she said, "I was engaged to her father. It's all in the family! I love Lenny, he's a great guy."
At the time, their romance fizzled out just months after they spent Thanksgiving together in Miami, reportedly because they were at "different stages of life." A former associate of Kravitz said, "Lenny was deep in his rock'n'roll lifestyle back then – always on the road, making music, and caught up in the scene. Nicole, on the other hand, was looking for stability and a family. They were simply at different points in their lives."
A Natural Reunion
Now, insiders say that alignment may have arrived. Both stars are single, both are grounded by family, and both are at peace with the fame that once complicated their love lives.
"Both Lenny and Nicole are single now, so it feels natural for them to reconnect," a source close to Kravitz claimed. "He's been open about wanting to find his soulmate – maybe this is the right moment for them to make it work."
Kidman's friends support the idea of her reconnecting with the Fly Away hitmaker. A long-time friend said, "After everything she's been through with Keith, we've all encouraged her to just enjoy life again. She deserves to be cherished – and honestly, no one ever made her feel as loved as Lenny did."
A Fresh Start Abroad
The movie star is also said to be planning a fresh start overseas. Kidman has applied for residency in Portugal and plans to relocate to Lisbon. The move would place her in the same time zone as Kravitz, who has been based between Paris and the Bahamas in recent years.
Friends say Kidman's decision to move in the future reflects her desire for "freedom and a new chapter."
An insider added: "Nicole's in such a strong place these days. She's experienced marriage, raised amazing kids, and accomplished everything she set out to do. Now she just wants to embrace life with passion again – and Lenny embodies that energy."
A Second Chance at Love
Kravitz, who has previously described Kidman as "someone who will always be part of my life," is said to be open to reconnecting.
A friend of the musician claimed: "Lenny's always had a soft spot for Nicole – that's never changed. If they found their way back to each other, it wouldn't shock anyone. This could really be their second chance."