EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's 'Friends With Benefits' Arrangement Revealed — And the 'Strict Rules' Actress Has Slapped on Her Ex
Oct. 21 2025, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Jennifer Garner has entered into a discreet "friends with benefits" arrangement with her ex-husband Ben Affleck – a decision that has stunned friends and reportedly tested her relationship with her current fiancé, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 53-year-old actress, who divorced Affleck in 2018 after 13 years of marriage, has maintained a famously close friendship with the Argo star for the sake of their three children – Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13.
Jen And Ben's 'Powerful Bond'
But sources close to the pair say that friendship has recently taken a more "intimate" turn, with both relying on their deep emotional bond and shared history for comfort following turbulent years in their personal lives.
"Jen and Ben have always shared a really powerful bond," a source close to Garner said.
"It's built on years of love, trust, and family. Lately, that closeness has deepened – they've been turning to each other for comfort, and it's naturally become something more intimate."
Inside The 'Arrangement'
According to insiders, the arrangement isn't about rekindling a full-blown romance but rather a complex mix of affection, nostalgia and emotional safety.
"It's not about them getting back together," the source said. "It's about finding comfort in someone who knows you completely. They've weathered addiction, divorce, and years of co-parenting – that kind of shared history creates a connection most people could never understand."
Friends say Garner, who is engaged to businessman John Miller, 47, has been clear about her boundaries with Affleck.
"She's been completely honest with Ben about where they stand," another source said.
"There are firm boundaries – no staying over, no date nights, and no talk about what comes next. Jen loves John and still intends to marry him, but what she shares with Ben is something separate. It's built on history and mutual understanding, not on trying to relive their marriage."
Affleck, 53, who recently reignited speculation of a reconciliation with his ex Jennifer Lopez after appearing with her at a film premiere, is said to be fully on board with Garner's conditions.
"Ben has more respect for Jen than anyone else in his life," an insider said. "She's stood by him through his darkest moments, and he trusts her without question. This setup lets them stay connected, but without mixing up the bond they have now with the relationship they used to share."
Affleck and Garner, who first met on the set of Pearl Harbor in 2001 and later starred together in Daredevil, married in 2005 and announced their split a decade later.
Friendly Following Their Divorce
Despite their divorce, they have remained dedicated co-parents, often photographed attending school events and family gatherings together.
Friends say the line between emotional support and intimacy blurred earlier this year, when Affleck was going through what one source described as "a rough patch."
Garner reportedly stepped in to help him "find balance again."
"Jen has always been the person who grounds him," said a longtime family friend.
"She has this unique ability to calm him and make him feel seen. That deep connection between them just resurfaced naturally."
Still, those around Garner remain concerned about the potential fallout from the pair's new arrangement.
"John's aware of the bond Jen and Ben share and has tried to be understanding," a source said.
"But it's obvious to everyone that things are getting complicated. Jen keeps saying she's devoted to her engagement and still plans to go through with the wedding – yet she just can't seem to fully let go of Ben."
As one source said: "It's not really a love triangle – it's more like unresolved feelings between two people who will always have a love that never completely disappeared."