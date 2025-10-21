EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's 'Friends With Benefits' Arrangement Revealed — And the 'Strict Rules' Actress Has Slapped on Her Ex

According to insiders, the arrangement isn't about rekindling a full-blown romance but rather a complex mix of affection, nostalgia and emotional safety.

"It's not about them getting back together," the source said. "It's about finding comfort in someone who knows you completely. They've weathered addiction, divorce, and years of co-parenting – that kind of shared history creates a connection most people could never understand."

Friends say Garner, who is engaged to businessman John Miller, 47, has been clear about her boundaries with Affleck.

"She's been completely honest with Ben about where they stand," another source said.

"There are firm boundaries – no staying over, no date nights, and no talk about what comes next. Jen loves John and still intends to marry him, but what she shares with Ben is something separate. It's built on history and mutual understanding, not on trying to relive their marriage."