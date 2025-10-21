EXCLUSIVE: Unsealed Epstein Files Secrets Exposed As Pressure Mounts to Release Hidden Documents — Including Litany of Gruesome Evidence Being Hoarded by F.B.I.
Oct. 21 2025, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is facing fresh pressure to release the long-suppressed Jeffrey Epstein files, as the House oversight committee edges closer to forcing their publication amid revelations that the president himself is named in the FBI's cache of evidence – and RadarOnline can reveal the stomach-churning trove of items still being stashed away by agents.
The battle to unseal the trove has intensified in Washington, with Democrats just one signature short of the 218 needed to compel a vote to release the documents.
Political Tension in Washington
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, once an advocate for transparency, is now accused of stalling the process to shield the president after Trump reportedly learned earlier this year that his name appeared in the FBI's files on Epstein.
The pedophile financier and suspected spy, who died by suicide in a Manhattan prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, maintained friendships with powerful figures, including Trump and shamed Prince Andrew. In July, Johnson told a podcaster, "It's a very delicate subject. But we should put everything out there and let the people decide it."
But by May, after Trump was informed by Attorney General Pam Bondi and her deputy Todd Blanche that he was named in the material, the president reversed course – branding the documents a "Democrat hoax," "irrelevant," and "boring." Johnson's sudden change of heart soon followed.
Accusations of Political Interference
Democrats accuse the Speaker of blocking Arizona congresswoman-elect Adelita Grijalva from being sworn in to prevent her from casting the deciding vote. Johnson has cited procedural issues caused by the government shutdown, though critics see political interference.
"There was an exception for the Floridians," he told MSNBC. "The reason was... there was a date set, they flew in all their friends and family." Grijalva told NPR she believes her exclusion is directly tied to the Epstein controversy.
"I remember on election night, someone came up to me and said, 'I don't think they're going to swear you in because of those Epstein files,'" she said. "And I thought, 'Oh my gosh, that's very much a conspiracy theory. Like, that's not going to happen.' (But) here we are."
With the House gridlocked, Democrats have intensified their investigation through the oversight committee, issuing subpoenas to Epstein's estate and the Department of Justice.
Disturbing Details from Released Documents
They have already released several documents – including Epstein's 50th birthday book, which allegedly featured a crude doodle of a naked woman said to be by Trump. The president has denied any involvement.
The committee has also published flight logs showing an "Andrew" taking multiple trips on Epstein's private plane, the Lolita Express, including flights with Ghislaine Maxwell and celebrity chef Adam Perry Lang.
A redacted 2000 ledger entry describes an "Andrew" receiving a "massage, exercise, and yoga" session for $200. Buckingham Palace has repeatedly denied that Prince Andrew engaged in any wrongdoing.
But the FBI's sealed files – reportedly comprising hundreds of gigabytes of data and physical evidence seized from Epstein's homes – remain at the center of the political struggle. An index unsealed by the Justice Department earlier this year revealed the full inventory of what the Bureau holds, which RadarOnline.com reveals here.
According to the index, the F.B.I. evidence includes: – Five massage tables – Maps of Epstein's Caribbean island resort – Travel logs – Employee lists – Four busts of body parts – A pair of women's cowboy boots – More than $17,000 in cash – Half a dozen sex toys – A leash – A nurse cap and stethoscope – An Austrian passport with Epstein's photograph – A stuffed dog – Five costumes – A wig – A set of copper handcuffs – Forty computers and electronic devices – More than seventy CDs and six recording devices, totaling 300 gigabytes of data.
The FBI has refused to confirm whether any of the material references Trump or other high-profile associates. But as the fight over transparency deepens, Democrats insist that the files must see the light of day – even as the White House scrambles to keep them sealed.