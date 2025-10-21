The battle to unseal the trove has intensified in Washington, with Democrats just one signature short of the 218 needed to compel a vote to release the documents.

Donald Trump is facing fresh pressure to release the long-suppressed Jeffrey Epstein files, as the House oversight committee edges closer to forcing their publication amid revelations that the president himself is named in the FBI's cache of evidence – and RadarOnline can reveal the stomach-churning trove of items still being stashed away by agents.

But by May, after Trump was informed by Attorney General Pam Bondi and her deputy Todd Blanche that he was named in the material , the president reversed course – branding the documents a "Democrat hoax," "irrelevant," and "boring." Johnson's sudden change of heart soon followed.

The pedophile financier and suspected spy, who died by suicide in a Manhattan prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, maintained friendships with powerful figures, including Trump and shamed Prince Andrew . In July, Johnson told a podcaster, "It's a very delicate subject. But we should put everything out there and let the people decide it."

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson , once an advocate for transparency, is now accused of stalling the process to shield the president after Trump reportedly learned earlier this year that his name appeared in the FBI's files on Epstein.

Democrats accuse the Speaker of blocking Arizona congresswoman-elect Adelita Grijalva from being sworn in to prevent her from casting the deciding vote. Johnson has cited procedural issues caused by the government shutdown, though critics see political interference.

"There was an exception for the Floridians," he told MSNBC. "The reason was... there was a date set, they flew in all their friends and family." Grijalva told NPR she believes her exclusion is directly tied to the Epstein controversy.

"I remember on election night, someone came up to me and said, 'I don't think they're going to swear you in because of those Epstein files,'" she said. "And I thought, 'Oh my gosh, that's very much a conspiracy theory. Like, that's not going to happen.' (But) here we are."

With the House gridlocked, Democrats have intensified their investigation through the oversight committee, issuing subpoenas to Epstein's estate and the Department of Justice.