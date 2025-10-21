EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Federline's Hope 'Died Right Then' — Britney Spears Ex Claims Troubled Singer's Wild Partying With Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan Was 'The Final Straw' Before Split

"I was in Miami for work, trying to stay focused on my commitments, and I got a call," Federline wrote. "It was her, Paris Hilton, and Lindsay Lohan on the line, drunk as hell, begging me to come over. I could hear Preston and Jayden crying in the background. It had to be three or four in the morning. That call was the final straw."

"I'd already seen the photos in the tabloids, the ones of her out with them all night, partying at Paris's Malibu place," he continued. "But hearing my kids crying while she was doing God-knows-what? That was it. Any deep-seated sliver of hope that I'd held onto, that we might still somehow pull it together for the kids, died right then."

Federline noted it "wasn't a one time thing either" but was part of a "reckless pattern."