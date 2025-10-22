EXCLUSIVE: Penniless 'Abusive' Dad of Virginia Giuffre Was Recently Bankrupt a Second Time — Despite Daughter's Claims He Took Epstein 'Hush Money'
The estranged father of Virginia Giuffre – who she accused of sexually molesting her as a child – has just gone through bankruptcy for a SECOND time and barely has a cent to his name, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
As a teenage runaway, Giuffre had allegedly been abused by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell and claimed to have sex with Prince Andrew on three separate occasions.
Sky Robert's Shocking Bankruptcy
In her posthumous memoir, she also claimed that her dad, Sky Roberts, sexually assaulted her from as early as seven years old and even took hush money from Epstein.
Now we can reveal that Roberts, 68, has just gone through a Chapter 7 bankruptcy after filing a voluntary petition in October 2023.
Roberts stated he had debts of $22,822.71, owed to various banks, credit card companies, and debt agencies, including Barclays and Bank of America.
On the form, he reckoned he had just 70 bucks to his name – $20 in savings and $50 in a checking account.
He claimed to have an old boat and car worth a combined $1,000, owned no home, and had nothing else, but $50 worth of apparel.
Roberts wanted all his possessions to be exempt, but upon the trustee’s examination, it transpired Roberts had more assets he’d kept hidden.
He owned a three-bed mobile home in Summerfield, Florida, worth $250k, which was subjected to a $70k lien.
Sky Robert's Possessions And Money Issues
He didn’t have one vehicle but four – a 2008 Dodge Caliber, 2002 Chevy Monte Carlo, 1992 Honda GL 1500, and a 1995 Enclose.
He also had a 1995 Byliner 17-foot deck boat.
The whole lot was worth a total of $875.
He also declared his $30 cell phone, $10 fishing pole, and reel.
Roberts' monthly income was $1,750, while his outgoings totaled $1,720, including $835 on rent and $385 on food.
Roberts – described as a "retired engineer" and "jack of all trades" in press reports – had an income from the last three years, which came purely from social security checks.
It was agreed with the bankruptcy trustee that he only had to pay a $2,800 settlement figure, which was achieved by selling his Dodger Caliber.
The bankruptcy came about after debt recovery specialists LVNV Funding LLC successfully sued Roberts for an outstanding debt of $3,234, including interest and legal fees, in 2023. A few months after the judgment, Roberts filed for bankruptcy.
He’d already been sued by Bank of America two years previously for $2,923, but the case was dismissed after Roberts avoided being served the summons.
Roberts first hit financial trouble twenty years ago while living in Colorado Springs, where his son, also called Sky, currently lives.
In February 2005, he filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy with debts of around $56,000 and $20,000 in assets, mostly from a 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche.
From viewing the voluntary petition, Roberts had split with Giuffre's mother, Lynn, the previous year and had racked up a string of debts since the split, including credit and store cards, attorney fees, and rent arrears.
No assets were released, and the debt was discharged in September 2005.
Roberts only came to the fore after his daughter's road accident in March.
Rocky Relationship Between Virginia And Sky Roberts
Despite their lack of contact, Roberts publicly came out to tell his daughter to "hang on" when she claimed in March that she had been given just four days to live after a school bus plowed into her car, leaving her with kidney renal failure.
He posted a comment on her Instagram saying: "Virginia, my daughter, I love you and praying for you to get the correct treatment to live a long and healthy life. If there is anything in this world I can do to help you, please let me know. My spirit with you now and holding your hand."
In further interviews, he said he was "sick to my stomach" and "love[d] my daughter more than life."
He didn’t reveal the true extent of his financial problems, but added that he was stuck in Florida, saying: "There's nothing I can do from here. I'm on Social Security, so I can't fly out. I'd love to be by her side and support her."