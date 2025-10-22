EXCLUSIVE: Penniless 'Abusive' Dad of Virginia Giuffre Was Recently Bankrupt a Second Time — Despite Daughter's Claims He Took Epstein 'Hush Money'

In her posthumous memoir, she also claimed that her dad, Sky Roberts, sexually assaulted her from as early as seven years old and even took hush money from Epstein.

Now we can reveal that Roberts, 68, has just gone through a Chapter 7 bankruptcy after filing a voluntary petition in October 2023.

Roberts stated he had debts of $22,822.71, owed to various banks, credit card companies, and debt agencies, including Barclays and Bank of America.