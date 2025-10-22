Alec Baldwin's Daughter Lashes Out at 'Poisonous' Family Members in Scathing Rant as She Bemoans 'Lonely Childhood' Growing Up with '30 Rock' Star

RadarOnline.com can reveal the model, daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger , has been reflecting on her "lonely" childhood, where she grew up "without two parents in my home and no siblings to turn to."

Ireland Baldwin has hit out at her "narcissistic" family members and vows to cut them off now that she’s hitting 30.

Ireland says she has cut off the 'unreliable, addict family members' in her life.

Taking to Substack to write a blog titled 30, Flirty, and Surviving, she said, "I move into 30 with a lot less weight on my shoulders.

"This weight that was brought on by the need to continue to carry my narcissistic, unreliable, addict family members, who I thought I needed in my life. I had a lonely childhood at times, which is why I grew up feeling like I needed to win over certain people in my own family.

"For whatever reason, their validation and praise were meaningful to me."

She continued: "Nothing was more freeing than finally realizing how poisonous these people are. So, I inch into my thirties with an understanding that this is how you break these cycles."