Ireland Baldwin

Alec Baldwin's Daughter Lashes Out at 'Poisonous' Family Members in Scathing Rant as She Bemoans 'Lonely Childhood' Growing Up with '30 Rock' Star

Picture of Ireland Baldwin and Alec Baldwin
Source: MEGA

Ireland Baldwin, the daughter of '30 Rock' star Alec, has slammed 'narcissistic' family members during an epic blog rant.

Oct. 22 2025, Published 2:20 p.m. ET

Ireland Baldwin has hit out at her "narcissistic" family members and vows to cut them off now that she’s hitting 30.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the model, daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, has been reflecting on her "lonely" childhood, where she grew up "without two parents in my home and no siblings to turn to."

Cutting Out The Unwanted

Picture of Ireland Baldwin
Source: MEGA

Ireland says she has cut off the 'unreliable, addict family members' in her life.

Taking to Substack to write a blog titled 30, Flirty, and Surviving, she said, "I move into 30 with a lot less weight on my shoulders.

"This weight that was brought on by the need to continue to carry my narcissistic, unreliable, addict family members, who I thought I needed in my life. I had a lonely childhood at times, which is why I grew up feeling like I needed to win over certain people in my own family.

"For whatever reason, their validation and praise were meaningful to me."

She continued: "Nothing was more freeing than finally realizing how poisonous these people are. So, I inch into my thirties with an understanding that this is how you break these cycles."

All For Ireland's Daughter

Picture of Ireland Baldwin
Source: MEGA

Ireland, who turns 30 on Thursday, October 22, claimed she had a 'lonely childhood' where she had to 'win over' family members.

Ireland noted that she did this so her "daughter doesn't have to know these people, and I can protect her from them. I can do my very best to construct my own idea of a family, piece by piece. And show how a real family treats one another."

Ireland welcomed daughter Holland, two, with musician RAC, whose real name is André Allen Anjos, in 2023.

While highlighting that joy in her blog post, she also confessed that she suffered "10 years of pain. 10 years of not knowing what the hell I am doing or talking about, but still running my mouth anyway."

Picture of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger
Source: MEGA

The model touched on her relationship with her mom Kim Basinger, but did not mention Alec specifically.

Some lessons Ireland learned over the past 10 years included, "Don’t be ashamed of who you really are.

"I wasted so much time pretending to be someone else for a partner, to get a job, to get s----y people to like me, etc. I would give anything to get that time back."

"You can’t change or fix anyone. Period. They have to want to change. And chances are they won't. So quit while you’re ahead," she added.

Her father, Alec, 67, married Basinger, 71, in 1993 before separating in 2000. They finalized their divorce in 2002.

Ireland Gushes Over Mom Kim Basinger

Picture of Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin
Source: MEGA

Alec, here with second wife Hilaria Baldwin, once called Ireland a 'rude little pig.'

Touching on her relationship with her actress mom, she wrote, "Tell your mom you love her every single day. Text her when you get to where you’re going. You will soon understand her in ways you never had."

Concluding her heartfelt blog ahead of her birthday on Thursday, Ireland said: "I can't speak for the vastly, ever-changing world around me. I can only selfishly focus on my own road. I hope to find my people. My village."

Alec, who infamously called Ireland a "rude, little pig" in a scathing voicemail during the custody battle, clarified that they now have a "good relationship" after admitting on The Baldwins' reality show in March that the "most regrettable" part of his split with Basinger was how the legal battle "negatively impacted" his relationship with Ireland.

