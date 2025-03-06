Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Kim Basinger

Kim Basinger, 71, Rips Being 'Supervised' While Filming '9 1/2 Weeks' Sex Scenes — and Defends Mikey Madison After 'Anora' Star Declined 'Intimacy Coordinator' on Set

Photo of Kim Basinger
Source: MEGA

Kim Basinger agreed with Mikey Madison on not wanting directions while filming a sex scene.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 5 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kim Basinger is not interested at all in being coached while filming a sex scene, as the longtime actress sounded off on how the industry has changed over the years.

All this comes after Anora star Mikey Madison turned heads when she revealed she also turned down the chance to have an "intimacy coordinator" on set with her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
kim basinger supervisedscenes mikey madison anora star intimacy coordinator
Source: MEGA

Basinger doesn't want anyone telling her what to do during sex scenes.

Article continues below advertisement

While speaking with Variety in a recent interview, the 71-year-old her recalled her time filming the erotic romance 9½ Weeks alongside Mickey Rourke, and revealed how much she wanted to keep things intimate between both actors.

She said: "I can’t imagine having somebody come up to me and say, ‘Do you mind if they put their hand here?’ That’s just another person in the room. Either we work it out or we don’t,” she says. “I don’t see all of this need for supervised visits.”

The actress, who described her approach to sex in movies as “more European” than “stuffy” American, also wanted to keep her connection to Rourke as authentic as possible.

Article continues below advertisement
kim basinger supervisedscenes mikey madison anora star intimacy coordinator rourke
Source: MEGA

Basinger starred alongside Mickey Rourke in the erotic film '9 1/2 Weeks'

Article continues below advertisement

She said: "When I met (Rourke) for the first time, it was on film. And I never saw him any other time.”

Basinger's comments come after Madison – who won Best Actress at the Academy Awards on Sunday – revealed she did not want anyone on set directing her on sexual positions while filming intimate scenes.

In Anora, Madison plays a stripper who accepts thousands of dollars to be exclusive with her wealthy Russian client, Vanya.

Article continues below advertisement
kim basinger supervisedscenes mikey madison anora star intimacy coordinator
Source: MGM

The actress described her approach to sex in movies as 'more European' than 'stuffy.'

Article continues below advertisement

“It was a choice that I made,” Madison explained of her decision, after director Sean Baker and his wife, producer Samantha Quan, offered her the chance to work with an intimacy coordinator,

She added that "it would be best just to keep it small. We were able to streamline it, shoot it super quickly.”

Baker, who agreed with Madison's request, said: “I think with intimacy coordination, it’s a case-by-case basis, film-by film-basis. If an actor requests one, 100%.

"But I have directed approximately 10 sex scenes throughout my career, and I’m very comfortable doing so. It is our No. 1 priority to keep our actors safe, protected, comfortable and involved in the process.”

Article continues below advertisement

While Madison, 25, called the “sex shots” in Anora “a very positive experience,” critics on X slammed Baker for offering an intimacy coordinator.

One person raged Madison was "obviously being manipulated into not using” one, while others called Baker "sleazy."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Meghan Markle.

Meghan Markle in 'Sink or Swim Time' After Last-Minute Attempt at 'Desperate' Rebrand as Delayed Netflix Show Is Finally Released

Photo of Goldie Hawn

Goldie Hawn 'Embarrassed' Over 'Blind' Confession at The Oscars — As Hollywood Icon Leaves Fans Baffled With Appearance and Swirls 'Plastic Surgery' Rumors

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Mikey Madison.
Source: MEGA

'Anora' star Madison who turned down an 'intimacy coordinator' while on set of her Oscar-winning film.

Madison beat out Demi Moore for Best Actress, as the latter appeared to be the frontrunner for her performance in The Substance.

In the movie, Moore injects herself with a serum that promises a younger version of herself – but things don't go as planned. However, in real life, the Ghost actress is seemingly trying her best to stay young as it is believed she went under the knife.

"Her face appears more sculpted and natural compared to the overly plumped look she had in past appearances," Dr. David Shokrian, a leading plastic surgeon at Millennial Plastic Surgery in New York City, told RadarOnline.com.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.