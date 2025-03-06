Kim Basinger, 71, Rips Being 'Supervised' While Filming '9 1/2 Weeks' Sex Scenes — and Defends Mikey Madison After 'Anora' Star Declined 'Intimacy Coordinator' on Set
Kim Basinger is not interested at all in being coached while filming a sex scene, as the longtime actress sounded off on how the industry has changed over the years.
All this comes after Anora star Mikey Madison turned heads when she revealed she also turned down the chance to have an "intimacy coordinator" on set with her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While speaking with Variety in a recent interview, the 71-year-old her recalled her time filming the erotic romance 9½ Weeks alongside Mickey Rourke, and revealed how much she wanted to keep things intimate between both actors.
She said: "I can’t imagine having somebody come up to me and say, ‘Do you mind if they put their hand here?’ That’s just another person in the room. Either we work it out or we don’t,” she says. “I don’t see all of this need for supervised visits.”
The actress, who described her approach to sex in movies as “more European” than “stuffy” American, also wanted to keep her connection to Rourke as authentic as possible.
She said: "When I met (Rourke) for the first time, it was on film. And I never saw him any other time.”
Basinger's comments come after Madison – who won Best Actress at the Academy Awards on Sunday – revealed she did not want anyone on set directing her on sexual positions while filming intimate scenes.
In Anora, Madison plays a stripper who accepts thousands of dollars to be exclusive with her wealthy Russian client, Vanya.
“It was a choice that I made,” Madison explained of her decision, after director Sean Baker and his wife, producer Samantha Quan, offered her the chance to work with an intimacy coordinator,
She added that "it would be best just to keep it small. We were able to streamline it, shoot it super quickly.”
Baker, who agreed with Madison's request, said: “I think with intimacy coordination, it’s a case-by-case basis, film-by film-basis. If an actor requests one, 100%.
"But I have directed approximately 10 sex scenes throughout my career, and I’m very comfortable doing so. It is our No. 1 priority to keep our actors safe, protected, comfortable and involved in the process.”
While Madison, 25, called the “sex shots” in Anora “a very positive experience,” critics on X slammed Baker for offering an intimacy coordinator.
One person raged Madison was "obviously being manipulated into not using” one, while others called Baker "sleazy."
Madison beat out Demi Moore for Best Actress, as the latter appeared to be the frontrunner for her performance in The Substance.
In the movie, Moore injects herself with a serum that promises a younger version of herself – but things don't go as planned. However, in real life, the Ghost actress is seemingly trying her best to stay young as it is believed she went under the knife.
"Her face appears more sculpted and natural compared to the overly plumped look she had in past appearances," Dr. David Shokrian, a leading plastic surgeon at Millennial Plastic Surgery in New York City, told RadarOnline.com.