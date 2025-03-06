Kim Basinger, 71, Rips Being 'Supervised' While Filming '9 1/2 Weeks' Sex Scenes — and Defends Mikey Madison After 'Anora' Star Declined 'Intimacy Coordinator' on Set

While speaking with Variety in a recent interview, the 71-year-old her recalled her time filming the erotic romance 9½ Weeks alongside Mickey Rourke, and revealed how much she wanted to keep things intimate between both actors.

She said: "I can’t imagine having somebody come up to me and say, ‘Do you mind if they put their hand here?’ That’s just another person in the room. Either we work it out or we don’t,” she says. “I don’t see all of this need for supervised visits.”

The actress, who described her approach to sex in movies as “more European” than “stuffy” American, also wanted to keep her connection to Rourke as authentic as possible.