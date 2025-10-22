EXCLUSIVE: Eric Trump Claims Sister Ivanka 'Blamed' Him and Brother Don. Jr for 'Virtually Every Mistake'... as Prez's Son Pulls Back Veil on Life Between 'Nepo' Siblings

The 41-year-old's new book, Under Siege: My Family's Fight to Save Our Nation , pulls back the veil on his relationship with his fellow "nepo" siblings.

"Forgotten" son Eric Trump is claiming his older sister, Ivanka , had no problem blaming him and her brother, Don Jr. , for "every mistake," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In his new book, 'Under Siege,' Eric Trump pulls back the curtain on his relationship with his siblings.

Under the chapter titled "Family Business," Eric described what life was like with Ivanka, revealing, "Growing up, Ivanka would blame Don (or me) for virtually every mistake she made as a child, including the legendary destruction of a priceless chandelier with a beach ball."

"She threw Don under the bus," Eric adds. Despite Eric throwing shade, he did give Ivanka her props, labeling her a "really wonderful person, mother, and friend."

Eric also called his sister a "superstar in virtually every aspect of her life."

He writes: "She could represent any five-star brand in the world with her natural sophistication and polish. In public, she chooses her words carefully, but authentically. She is remarkably on point, with poise and elegance like few others."