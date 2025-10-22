EXCLUSIVE: Eric Trump Claims Sister Ivanka 'Blamed' Him and Brother Don. Jr for 'Virtually Every Mistake'... as Prez's Son Pulls Back Veil on Life Between 'Nepo' Siblings
Oct. 22 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
"Forgotten" son Eric Trump is claiming his older sister, Ivanka, had no problem blaming him and her brother, Don Jr., for "every mistake," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 41-year-old's new book, Under Siege: My Family's Fight to Save Our Nation, pulls back the veil on his relationship with his fellow "nepo" siblings.
What Did Eric Trump Say About Ivanka?
Under the chapter titled "Family Business," Eric described what life was like with Ivanka, revealing, "Growing up, Ivanka would blame Don (or me) for virtually every mistake she made as a child, including the legendary destruction of a priceless chandelier with a beach ball."
"She threw Don under the bus," Eric adds. Despite Eric throwing shade, he did give Ivanka her props, labeling her a "really wonderful person, mother, and friend."
Eric also called his sister a "superstar in virtually every aspect of her life."
He writes: "She could represent any five-star brand in the world with her natural sophistication and polish. In public, she chooses her words carefully, but authentically. She is remarkably on point, with poise and elegance like few others."
Ivanka Moves On From Washington
"Like our mom, she loves design and naturally brings glamour to everything she does. She can wow a room in any setting or on Zoom by everyone on a ski slope, all with our mother’s elegance."
According to Eric, who branded him and his siblings as "outsiders," following the 2016 election, "Ivanka decided to pursue opportunities to help in Washington."
He writes: "Having Ivanka in Washington was a gift for our entire family. First, she would be effective at anything she chose to do, and second, having us nearby would be important to a new president navigating a new world. There is a perspective that only family can bring."
However, things have changed as Ivanka has been out of the spotlight following her controversial father's second election victory.
'There Is a Darkness to the World'
Earlier this year, the 43-year-old admitted she's done with politics and has made it a point to stay away from the White House.
"I love policy and impact. I hate politics. And unfortunately, the two are not separable," Ivanka said on Skinny Confidential’s Him & Her Show podcast. "There is a darkness to that world that I don’t really want to welcome into mine."
She continued at the time: "To some degree, I’m at the center of the storm because my father is about to be president, but it's a very dark, negative business. And some people love the gladiator aspect of it – the fight. That was never me.”
Ivanka also explained how politics isn't the only reason she's done with that world.
"The main reason I am not going back to serve now is I know the cost, and it’s a price that I’m not willing to make my kids bear," Ivanka, who shares three kids with husband Jared Kushner.
"My primary goals were just to like, be the best freaking mom. It’s hard. I mean, I did the best I could – and I think I was there for all the really critical moments – but you don’t want to miss the small ones either.”
Also in Eric's book, which was released on October 14, he sheds light on Ivanka's childhood crush, revealing it was Guns N' Roses' frontman Axl Rose.
However, Ivanka's crush may come as a surprise as Rose has voiced his criticism towards her father in the past.