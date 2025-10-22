EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Federline 'Supported' Jamie Spears' Conservatorship Over Britney, Insists He 'Truly Believed It Was the Right Move for Everyone Involved'

While many people disagreed with troubled singer Britney Spears being placed in a conservatorship by her father, Jamie Spears, Kevin Federline was not among them, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In his new tell-all book, You Thought You Knew, Federline admits he was in favor of Britney being held under a conservatorship.

"I supported the decision because I believed it was the only way to stabilize her situation, and more importantly, provide a safer environment for our kids," Federline writes. "My only concern was Preston and Jayden."