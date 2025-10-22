EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Federline 'Supported' Jamie Spears' Conservatorship Over Britney, Insists He 'Truly Believed It Was the Right Move for Everyone Involved'
Oct. 22 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
While many people disagreed with troubled singer Britney Spears being placed in a conservatorship by her father, Jamie Spears, Kevin Federline was not among them, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In his new tell-all book, You Thought You Knew, Federline admits he was in favor of Britney being held under a conservatorship.
"I supported the decision because I believed it was the only way to stabilize her situation, and more importantly, provide a safer environment for our kids," Federline writes. "My only concern was Preston and Jayden."
Kevin Federline Was Unaware What a Conservatorship Was
"Whatever the case, it was clear she was in no state to responsibly manage her affairs," Federline states. "She needed some form of oversight. A protective layer."
He notes when he first heard the word "conservatorship," he was unaware of what it meant.
"My lawyer had to explain it to me, and Jamie gave me his take on why it was necessary. The courts had granted him control over almost every aspect of her life – career, finances, medical decisions – to act as a barrier against further harm. It didn't take a genius to see that things weren't going well before that happened," Federline states.
Kevin Federline Was 'Relieved' By the Conservatorship
He went on to share the "idea" behind the conservatorship was "to create some stability and ensure Britney had the structure she needed to concentrate on rebuilding her life and her relationship with our boys."
As for how he felt about it, Federline said he was "relieved" and "truly believed it was the right move for everyone involved."
"Once Jamie took over, everything seemed to calm down," he continues. "I was never involved in the conservatorship meetings or decisions about her career, and didn't want to be. That was all Jamie's domain. It seemed like he had a firm grip on the situation, and frankly, I wouldn't feel comfortable being a part of that."
Deteails on Britney Spears' Conservatorship
Britney's conservatorship originally began in February 2008 and lasted until November 2021.
The conservatorship initially was temporary and only supposed to last a few days, while Britney was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold in 2008. It was extended and eventually became permanent, even though Britney did not want it to.
Eventually, a #FreeBritney movement formed and picked up steam, becoming loud enough to help get her out of the conservatorship.
Britney Spears Responds to Kevin Federline's Book
As for the content in Federline's book, Britney revealed it's chock-full of "white lies" that are "going straight to the bank."
"I am the only one who genuinely gets hurt here," she said. "I will always love them, and if you really know me, you won’t pay attention to the tabloids of my mental health and drinking."
She also took him to task in another post, alleging he's "gaslighting her," which she called "hurtful" and "exhausting."
Her representatives also spoke out, insisting the book is an example of "profiting off her and sadly, it comes after child support has ended. All she cares about are her kids... and their well-being during this sensationalism."