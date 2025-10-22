Your tip
Melania Trump's Legal Battle Erupts: The Don's Wife Slapped With a Legal Complaint From Trump Biographer Michael Wolff After $1Billion Lawsuit Threat Over Jeffrey Epstein Remarks

Melania Trump Jeffrey Epstein
Source: mega

Melania Trump has threatened another $1billion lawsuit over claims about her connections to Jeffrey Epstein.

Oct. 22 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Journalist Michael Wolff has clapped back against Melania Trump's threat to file a $1billion libel lawsuit against him, RadarOnline.com can report.

The First Lady was furious when she found out Wolff claimed she was introduced to her husband, Donald Trump, through disgraced pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

photo of donald and melania trump.
Source: mega

Journalist Wolff previously alleged Epstein helped introduce Melania to her future husband, Donald Trump.

Wolff, who was considering writing his own book on Epstein, claimed to the Daily Beast over the summer that Melania was known to associate with the accused sex trafficker when she first met her husband.

In court documents obtained by TheWrap, Wolff now claims Melania sent him a threatening letter, demanding he walk back and apologize for the "false, defamatory, disparaging, misleading and inflammatory statements" he allegedly made about her and her connection to the Epstein scandal – or be sued for $1billion in damages.

Melania made a similar threat to Hunter Biden when the former president's son shared Wolff's accusations on a podcast.

Wolff Fights Back Against Melania

photo of Jeffrey Epstein and plane.
Source: mega

Wolff also claimed the first time Donald and Melania had sex, it was on Epstein's airplane

Now, in a just-filed legal response, Wolff’s attorney slammed the threat and argued the writer was just doing his job. He also took some shots at the first family.

"Mrs. Trump and her 'unitary executive' husband, along with their MAGA myrmidons, have made a practice of threatening those who speak against them with costly SLAPP actions in order to silence their speech, to intimidate their critics generally and to extract unjustified payments and North Korea style confession and apologies," the complaint states.

It continues: "These threatened legal actions are designed to create a climate of fear in the nation so that people cannot freely or confidently exercise their First Amendment rights.

"The threats are also intended to shut down legitimate inquiry into the Epstein matter, which the Trumps and their collaborators have at every turn sought to impede and suppress."

Trump and Epstein's Relationship

photo of donald trump and jeffrey epstein.
Source: EPSTEIN: DEAD MEN TELL NO TALES

Photos show Donald and Melania, and Epstein knew each other.

In July, Wolff claimed to The Daily Beast that Epstein already knew Melania well through modeling circles.

"She was very involved in this Epstein relationship," Wolff claimed. "She’s introduced by a model agent, both of whom Trump and Epstein are involved with. She's introduced to Trump that way. Epstein (knew) her well."

"Epstein said the first time Donald Trump and Melania had sex was on his airplane, so this is another complicated dimension in this," the Fire and Fury author described.

Wolff Vs. White House

photo of hunter biden
Source: mega

Melania made a similar threat to Hunter Biden.

However, shortly after publishing the article, the website took it down after a call from Melania's attorney, replacing it with this editor's note: "After this story was published, The Beast received a letter from First Lady Melania Trump’s attorney challenging the headline and framing of the article.

"After reviewing the matter, The Beast has taken down the article and apologizes for any confusion or misunderstanding."

The Trump administration has attacked Wolff and his claims in the past, with White House Communications Director Steven Cheung, who raged to RadarOnline.com: "Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s--- and has been proven to be a fraud.

"He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain."

