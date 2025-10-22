Melania Trump's Legal Battle Erupts: The Don's Wife Slapped With a Legal Complaint From Trump Biographer Michael Wolff After $1Billion Lawsuit Threat Over Jeffrey Epstein Remarks

The First Lady was furious when she found out Wolff claimed she was introduced to her husband , Donald Trump , through disgraced pedophile Jeffrey Epstein .

Journalist Michael Wolff has clapped back against Melania Trump 's threat to file a $1billion libel lawsuit against him, RadarOnline.com can report.

In court documents obtained by TheWrap , Wolff now claims Melania sent him a threatening letter, demanding he walk back and apologize for the "false, defamatory, disparaging, misleading and inflammatory statements" he allegedly made about her and her connection to the Epstein scandal – or be sued for $1billion in damages.

Wolff, who was considering writing his own book on Epstein, claimed to the Daily Beast over the summer that Melania was known to associate with the accused sex trafficker when she first met her husband.

Wolff also claimed the first time Donald and Melania had sex, it was on Epstein's airplane

Now, in a just-filed legal response, Wolff’s attorney slammed the threat and argued the writer was just doing his job. He also took some shots at the first family.

"Mrs. Trump and her 'unitary executive' husband, along with their MAGA myrmidons, have made a practice of threatening those who speak against them with costly SLAPP actions in order to silence their speech, to intimidate their critics generally and to extract unjustified payments and North Korea style confession and apologies," the complaint states.

It continues: "These threatened legal actions are designed to create a climate of fear in the nation so that people cannot freely or confidently exercise their First Amendment rights.

"The threats are also intended to shut down legitimate inquiry into the Epstein matter, which the Trumps and their collaborators have at every turn sought to impede and suppress."