EXCLUSIVE: Not Another Four Years! How 'Dictator-Style' Donald Trump 'Could Run for Third Term After Deifying Himself Over Flawed Middle East 'Peace' Deal
Oct. 17 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Donald Trump could attempt to stay in power beyond the constitutionally allowed two terms – with the Supreme Court potentially clearing the path for him – according to journalist and author Michael Wolff.
RadarOnline.com can reveal he believes the U.S. president's recent actions suggest a calculated effort to "lock in mechanisms for continued power" and position himself as a quasi-religious figure following what he has called "peace in the Middle East."
Trump to Run for a Third Term?
Wolff said: "The thing about an authoritarian... You can go down the list here of Donald Trump targeting – specifically targeting – his political opponents, Donald Trump exerting ever more control over courts, media, universities, businesses, of him explicitly targeting blue state governors and legislatures, and finally, locking in the mechanisms which might ensure continued electoral success."
He added: "These are the moves of an authoritarian, clearly. The problem with this is that an authoritarian breaks so many rules and makes so many enemies that, in order to avoid retribution, he has to stay in power. That is the nature of the game that is being played."
Wolff, who previously doubted Trump would attempt a third run, said his view has now changed about the prospect.
"I'm going to take it back," he said. "I think that it becomes a very real possibility that he will undo the impediments to a third term. Actually, if you think about it, as he pursues this course, he will have to do that because the consequences of the Democrats taking power would be devastating."
Trump Gloats Over 'Peace' Deal
The comments follow Trump's self-congratulatory declaration he had achieved "peace in the Middle East," after brokering a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. During a whirlwind visit to the region, Trump hailed what he called "the historic dawn of a new Middle East," hours after Hamas freed the final 20 Israeli hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.
Analysts, however, warned the deal left a string of key issues unresolved – including Hamas's disarmament and Israel's control of Gaza. At a joint news conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Trump said talks on the next phase of the plan had already begun.
"At long last, we have peace in the Middle East," he said at the time. "This is the start of a new era of cooperation that will extend far beyond Israel and Gaza – maybe even to Iran."
Wolff suggested Trump's triumphalist rhetoric, coupled with his increasing control over the judiciary and the political apparatus, could embolden him to challenge the limits of presidential power.
Trump the Dictator?
"If he has four years of dominating government, all branches of government," Wolff said, adding, "he will not give that up easily."
The speculation comes as the Supreme Court prepares to rule on a challenge to the 1965 Voting Rights Act that could further entrench Republican dominance in Congress.
A source claimed: "There's a sense among Trump's advisers that if the Court limits federal oversight of elections, Trump's hold on power could effectively extend beyond 2028, whether or not the Constitution says so. He's like a dictator and thinks he should be made a saint for his Middle East moves."
For years, Trump has toyed with the idea of remaining in office indefinitely. He has publicly joked about serving "three times or four times" and refused to rule out seeking another term. His campaign store has even sold "Trump 2028" hats – a gesture that now looks less like trolling and more like foreshadowing.
The White House sent a photograph of Trump grinning behind the Resolute Desk, surrounded by lawmakers and several of those same red "Trump 2028" hats.
Wolff stressed Trump's latest "peace deal" has only deepened his sense of self-importance.
He said: "When a leader begins to see himself as chosen or indispensable, that's when the democratic system becomes most fragile."