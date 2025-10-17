EXCLUSIVE: Not Another Four Years! How 'Dictator-Style' Donald Trump 'Could Run for Third Term After Deifying Himself Over Flawed Middle East 'Peace' Deal

RadarOnline.com can reveal he believes the U.S. president's recent actions suggest a calculated effort to "lock in mechanisms for continued power" and position himself as a quasi-religious figure following what he has called " peace in the Middle East ."

Donald Trump could attempt to stay in power beyond the constitutionally allowed two terms – with the Supreme Court potentially clearing the path for him – according to journalist and author Michael Wolff.

Wolff said: "The thing about an authoritarian... You can go down the list here of Donald Trump targeting – specifically targeting – his political opponents, Donald Trump exerting ever more control over courts, media, universities, businesses, of him explicitly targeting blue state governors and legislatures, and finally, locking in the mechanisms which might ensure continued electoral success."

He added: "These are the moves of an authoritarian, clearly. The problem with this is that an authoritarian breaks so many rules and makes so many enemies that, in order to avoid retribution, he has to stay in power. That is the nature of the game that is being played."

Wolff, who previously doubted Trump would attempt a third run, said his view has now changed about the prospect.

"I'm going to take it back," he said. "I think that it becomes a very real possibility that he will undo the impediments to a third term. Actually, if you think about it, as he pursues this course, he will have to do that because the consequences of the Democrats taking power would be devastating."