EXCLUSIVE: Virginia Giuffre Claims the 'Worst Things' Twisted Sex Duo Epstein and Maxwell Did to Her Were 'Psychological' — 'I Was a Prisoner in an Invisible Cage'
Oct. 22 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
The late sex trafficking survivor and victim advocate Virginia Giuffre has dropped a bombshell about the abuse she endured from Jeffrey Epstein and his madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After detailing her first alleged encounter with Epstein in her memoir, Nobody's Girl, Giuffre, who died by suicide at age 41 in April, said the "worst things" that were done to her "weren't physical, but psychological."
Giuffre's First Meeting With Epstein
In her memoir, Giuffre bravely opened up about the abuse she endured from childhood through her teen years, including the first time she was sexually assaulted by the late disgraced pedophile and his madam in 2000, when she was just 16 years old.
The first time she met Epstein, whom she believed was interested in hiring her as a traveling masseuse, Giuffre was forced to give the naked 47-year-old a massage, taught by Maxwell, before the couple sexually assaulted her.
She wrote: "So begins the period of my life that has been dissected and analyzed more than any other. I don't enjoy repeating this story; it hurts to relive what I did and what was done to me."
Master Manipulators
Giuffre continued: "What's more, as I describe the chronology, transgression by transgression, I worry that the awful details distract from a broader truth.
"Yes, I was sexually abused. My body was used in ways that did enormous damage to me. But the worst things Epstein and Maxwell did to me weren't physical, but psychological."
She later explained how Epstein and Maxwell specifically preyed on vulnerable, at-risk young girls, many of whom were already victims of abuse like Giuffre, and used the promise of a new life to manipulate them into their vile world.
She explained: "From the start, they manipulated me into participating in behaviors that ate away at me, eroding my ability to comprehend reality and preventing me from defending myself.
"From the start, I was groomed to be complicit in my own devastation. Of all the terrible wounds they inflicted, that forced complicity was the most destructive."
Giuffre added: "My job: to do whatever they asked whenever they asked it. There were no bars on the windows or locks on the doors. But I was a prisoner trapped in an invisible cage."
EXCLUSIVE: Radar's Prince Andrew Files — The 'Fatal Mistake' That Could Lead Disgraced Royal to Be Thrown in Prison As Cops FINALLY Probe Him Over Epstein Scandal
Blackmailed into Silence
As RadarOnline.com reported, Giuffre claimed Epstein also blackmailed her with a photo of her younger brother when he asked her to quit her job as a Mar-a-Lago locker room attendant and work for him full-time, just before her 17th birthday.
She recalled: "It felt foolish to rely on him for my livelihood. Epstein must've sensed my qualms, though, because he walked around his desk, picked up a grainy photograph, and handed it to me. The image had been taken from some distance, but it was unmistakably my little brother."
Giuffre said she felt "a stab of fear" while inspecting the photo. Then, she claimed Epstein warned, "We know where your brother goes to school," before adding, "You must never tell a soul what goes on in this house."
He allegedly added: "And I own the Palm Beach Police Department, so they won't do anything about it."