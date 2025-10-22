EXCLUSIVE: Virginia Giuffre Claims the 'Worst Things' Twisted Sex Duo Epstein and Maxwell Did to Her Were 'Psychological' — 'I Was a Prisoner in an Invisible Cage'

In her memoir, Giuffre bravely opened up about the abuse she endured from childhood through her teen years, including the first time she was sexually assaulted by the late disgraced pedophile and his madam in 2000, when she was just 16 years old.

The first time she met Epstein, whom she believed was interested in hiring her as a traveling masseuse, Giuffre was forced to give the naked 47-year-old a massage, taught by Maxwell, before the couple sexually assaulted her.

She wrote: "So begins the period of my life that has been dissected and analyzed more than any other. I don't enjoy repeating this story; it hurts to relive what I did and what was done to me."